Dining out: Passero reopens, Fat Rosie's now open in Schaumburg

The spicy Sicilian pizza is new on the menu at the recently reopened Passero in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Passero

New digs

Trattoria-inspired Passero is now open in its new larger locale in downtown Arlington Heights. Taking over the space formerly occupied by California Pizza Kitchen, owner/chef Matt Peota has brought chef Joe Dellacroce (formerly of Antico Posto) on board to help him craft new hand-tossed pizzas (spicy Sicilian, 'Shroomin, carbonara), handmade pastas (chestnut gnocchi), antipasti (burrata and Brussels sprouts, General Tso's Tempura Cauliflower), lunch sandwiches (braised short rib melt) and more. The new Nightly Features, which will begin in the coming month, will include Slagel Farm double cheeseburger on Monday; homemade buratta ravioli on Tuesday; pork Milanese on Wednesday; wood roasted chicken and waffles on Thursday; seafood diavola on Friday; Prime New York Strip Steak on Saturday; and braciole with hand-rolled cavatelli on Sunday. The restaurant also offers an eight-person Chef's Table adjacent to the kitchen that can be requested during reservations. Also, keep an eye out for upcoming pizza and cocktail classes and wine and beer dinners.

Passero is at 3 S. Evergreen, Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900 or eatpassero.com/.

Wine 101

Learn to sip wine like a pro at D.O.C Wine Bar's Wine 101 with sommelier David Sarrett from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. The $30 class includes blind tastings of a variety of wines and food pairings. Tickets can be purchased at D.O.C.

D.O.C Wine Bar is at 326 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, (630) 627-6666 or docwinebarchicago.com/.

Fat Rosie's recently opened its third location in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Fat Rosie's

Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar, which already has locations in Naperville and Frankfort, opened Friday, Dec. 20, in Schaumburg. Specializing in tacos, tostadas, antojitos (starters), fajitas, burritos and more, Fat Rosie's is open at 4 p.m. daily, with lunch and brunch hours to be added soon.

Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar is at 870 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 807-2850 or fatrosies.com/location/schaumburg/.

Meal deal

Who doesn't love a deal? Outback Steakhouse recently started offering an Aussie four-course meal -- featuring a 6-ounce center-cut sirloin, soup, salad and a slice of cheesecake -- for $15.99. Also new to the menu are steak frites (a 9-ounce New York strip served with rosemary Parmesan fries, peppercorn sauce and a side salad), the 18-ounce center-cut sirloin served with a signature potato and a side, and Kingsland Pasta (wood-fire grilled tenderloin medallions and grilled shrimp over fettuccine Alfredo).

Outback Steakhouse has locations in Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Schaumburg, South Elgin and more. outback.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with dining and night life events.