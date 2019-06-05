Binny's Blackberry Bourbon Smash
The Blackberry Bourbon Smash is a quick, spicy and fresh cocktail with bright eye-catching color. Its herbaceous aromatics artfully accent a wide variety of summer fare.
Binny's Blackberry Bourbon Smash uses two ounces of Clark & Sheffield Bourbon.
2 ounces Clark & Sheffield Bourbon
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
4 fresh blackberries
1 tablespoon maple syrup
Fresh Mint
Ginger Beer
Muddle a sprig of mint, blackberries and maple syrup in the bottom of a mixing glass. Add ice, bourbon and lemon juice and shake until chilled. Strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with mint, a fresh blackberry and a lemon wedge.
-- Binny's Beverage Depot
