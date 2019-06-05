 
Food

Binny's Blackberry Bourbon Smash

 
Updated 6/5/2019 11:20 AM
The Blackberry Bourbon Smash is a quick, spicy and fresh cocktail with bright eye-catching color. Its herbaceous aromatics artfully accent a wide variety of summer fare.

Binny's Blackberry Bourbon Smash uses two ounces of Clark & Sheffield Bourbon.

2 ounces Clark & Sheffield Bourbon

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

4 fresh blackberries

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Fresh Mint

Ginger Beer

Muddle a sprig of mint, blackberries and maple syrup in the bottom of a mixing glass. Add ice, bourbon and lemon juice and shake until chilled. Strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with mint, a fresh blackberry and a lemon wedge.

-- Binny's Beverage Depot

