BizWeek: WGN radio transmitter annexed; restaurants adding fees, surcharges

WGN transmiiter annexed to Elk Grove

Long an unincorporated neighbor, WGN radio's transmitter site is the newest corporate citizen of Elk Grove Village, under the 102-acre property annexation approved by village trustees Tuesday.

 

Restaurants adding more surcharges

Diners are more often finding surchages and service fees added to their restaurant checks. One local restaurateur says its to keep up with the rising costs of, well, everything.

Developing a redevelopment plan

A plan aimed at boosting redevelopment efforts around a pair of shopping centers and former auto dealerships in Buffalo Grove heads to a vote before the village board next month.

The Dearborn arriving at O'Hare

Haute cuisine burgers and pizza are landing at O'Hare in 2024, when Loop favorite The Dearborn opens in Terminal 5.

Restaurant opened in Deer Park

The newest Illinois location of the health-conscious restaurant brand sweetgreen opened Tuesday in Deer Park Town Center.

Marijuana growing facility nearly ready

Owen Papworth and David Schwimmer hope to see a four-year endeavor come to completion next week and begin planting seeds at Oregonix Farms in unincorporated Huntley. The first packaged, dried marijuana flower from the indoor facility probably won't be ready to ship out to dispensaries until late November.

Seafood restaurant coming to town

Well-known Boston-based seafood chain Legal Sea Foods will open its first Chicago location this winter in Marina Towers.

Entrepreneur could save building

An unidentified entrepreneur wants to take over a long-shuttered restaurant building in downtown Des Plaines that is one vote from being condemned and bought by the city, officials revealed Monday.

Kimchi factory moving to Des Plaines

After a delay last month, a plan to relocate a Chicago kimchi factory to Des Plaines is moving forward.

Homeowners proactive vs. redevelopment

Owners of a group of century-old homes just north of downtown Arlington Heights convinced the village board Monday to downzone their properties in an effort to prevent future high-density redevelopment there.

Healthy eating coming to Vernon Hills

Crisp & Green, a healthy-eating themed chain restaurant will be opening its first Illinois restaurant Aug. 5 in Vernon Hills.

