Hey chowda lovers: Boston-based Legal Sea Foods coming to Chicago

Boston-based Legal Sea Foods will be opening a Chicago location in Marina Towers along the Riverwalk. COURTESY OF LEGAL SEA FOODS

Well-known Boston-based seafood chain Legal Sea Foods will open its first Chicago location this winter at the former Dick's Last Resort at Marina Towers, the company said in a news release Monday.

Construction is underway on the restaurant along the Riverwalk at 315 N. Dearborn St., next to Smith & Wollensky. Both restaurants are part of PPX Hospitality Brands.

Founded 70 years ago, Legal Sea Foods operates 25 restaurants, mostly in Massachusetts in addition to locations in Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

The restaurants serve over 40 varieties of fresh fish and shellfish throughout the year, with a menu highlighting quintessential New England fare including lobster. The company says its New England clam chowder has been served at nearly every presidential inauguration since 1981.

The Chicago location will offer two levels of indoor and outdoor dining with views of the Chicago River.

The brick and mortar location follows the brand's virtual kitchen, which was set up for pickup and delivery in 2020 and operated out of the Smith & Wollensky kitchen.