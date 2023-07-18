Council tentatively backs kimchi factory's relocation to Des Plaines

A company that makes kimchi wants to move into this vacant building at 984 Lee St. in Des Plaines. City council members could give the plan final approval Aug. 7. Courtesy of Des Plaines

After a delay last month, a plan to relocate a Chicago kimchi factory to Des Plaines is moving forward.

The Des Plaines City Council on Monday tentatively approved a conditional use permit that would allow 5000 Years Foods to operate at 984 Lee St. A final vote could come Aug. 7.

5000 Years Foods now operates on Chicago's Northwest side. The dish it makes, kimchi, originated in Korea and consists of pickled and fermented cabbage or other vegetables, herbs and spices. It can be eaten as a condiment or a side dish, or used as an ingredient.

The building the company is eyeing last was occupied by Illinois Carpet and Drapery, which closed in 2022.

During a Des Plaines City Council discussion in June, several aldermen voiced concerns about the operation, particularly whether the ingredients or the manufacturing process might create unpleasant odors for nearby residents.

The company's attorney said odors would be minimal because kimchi is made cold in sealed containers using raw vegetables.

The council wasn't convinced, however, and ultimately opted to defer consideration of the permit until Monday so city staffers could visit the Chicago plant and check with Chicago officials about any odor complaints there.

A pair of conditions subsequently were added to the proposed permit. First, the business must submit to quarterly health and sanitation inspections for the first two years of operations; second, it must meet odor and noise standards that could result in fines or permit revocation if violated.

Fourth Ward Alderman Dick Sayad said he didn't like the time frame for violation investigations, saying they would take too much time. He also said the business doesn't belong in that location, which is surrounded by other businesses.

"I wouldn't want them next to me," Sayad said.

Sixth Ward Alderman Mark Walsten also questioned the appropriateness of the proposed location, as did an audience member.

Second Ward Alderman Colt Moylan, who visited the business' current site, supported 5000 Years' desired move to the Lee Street building, which is in his ward. He said he thinks the business will be good for the neighborhood.

Other council members spoke in favor of the proposal, too.

"I'm satisfied that the council and our staff have done the due diligence," the Fifth Ward's Carla Brookman said. "I personally feel comfortable in supporting this proposal before us tonight."