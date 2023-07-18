Healthy-eating chain Crisp & Green coming to Vernon Hills

Crisp & Green is opening its first Illinois location Aug. 5 at Mellody Farm in Vernon Hills with food giveaways and complimentary fitness classes. Courtesy of Crisp & Green

Crisp & Green is opening its first Illinois location Aug. 5 at Mellody Farm in Vernon Hills with food giveaways and complimentary fitness classes. Courtesy of Crisp & Green

Crisp & Green is opening its first Illinois location Aug. 5 at Mellody Farm in Vernon Hills with food giveaways and complimentary fitness classes. Courtesy of Crisp & Green

Crisp & Green, a healthy-eating themed chain restaurant will be opening its first Illinois restaurant Aug. 5 in Vernon Hills.

It will be the second restaurant with a similar concept to open in Lake County in a three-week span. Los Angeles-based sweetgreen debuted its 21st Illinois location Tuesday in Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, No. 438.

Crisp & Green will open at Mellody Farm retail center, 899 N. Milwaukee Ave., No. 300.

The healthy, fast casual brand is known for handmade salads, grain bowls and smoothies using sustainable, "consciously-sourced" ingredients.

Opening weekend will include free food, giveaways and complimentary fitness classes.

The Vernon Hills store is the first of seven Crisp & Green locations planned in the Chicago area. Illinois will be the 11th state for Crisp & Green, which has 36 locations and plans 65 locations in 20 states by year end.

Crisp & Green was founded in 2016 as a brand from restaurant group Steele Brands. The brand development company was created by entrepreneur and investor Steele Smiley.

The company has more than 170 restaurants built and in development under the Crisp & Green, Stalk & Spade and Puralima names.

The Illinois-based Crisp & Green expansion is part of a development agreement with Barrington-based first-time franchisees Clark and Gina Koertner of CGIA Operations LLC, according to the company.

The model includes partnering with local fitness experts to provide complimentary classes to guests.

"Bringing health and fitness to Vernon Hills is extremely rewarding and we can't wait to watch Crisp & Green become a staple eatery for fellow residents and health aficionados who share our passion for a health-inspired lifestyle," Gina Koertner said announcing the debut.