Trendy tavern fare from The Dearborn is new nosh at O'Hare

The Dearborn, an upscale tavern based in the Loop, is expanding to O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5 in 2024. Courtesy Chicago Department of Aviation

An upscale tavern is among the latest arrivals at O'Hare International Airport, the Chicago Department of Aviation announced Monday.

An O'Hare outpost of The Dearborn, located in Chicago's Loop, will open in Terminal 5 in the first half of 2024.

"Bringing local, minority-owned restaurants like The Dearborn to the airport provides a terrific first impression of Chicago for millions of passengers while investing in Chicago's communities," CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

The Dearborn is owned by sisters Amy and Clodagh Lawless, Irish immigrants who started the business in 2016.

The original tavern offers traditional fare like fried chicken and pizza but with culinary nuances such as a Hamburger Wellington featuring puff pastry or dumplings with foie gras.

The Dearborn's airport satellite will offer sit-down service and to-go fare for travelers.

On Jan. 31, the city marked the completion of a massive $1.3 billion redo of Terminal 5 that added 10 gates, 350,000 square feet to the interior, and renovated existing facilities. In tandem with the revamped terminal, the CDA is expanding shops and eateries with newcomers Chick-fil-A and Protein Bar & Kitchen debuting later this summer.

"Exciting new restaurants and shops play a major role in our curb-to-gate transformation," at O'Hare's terminals, Rhee said.