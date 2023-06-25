BizWeek: 300 apartments for Arlington Heights corner, Schaumburg dropping arts center plan

A developer has proposed an eight-story, 300-unit apartment building with ground-floor stores on the southeast corner of Arlington Heights and Algonquin roads in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights trustees on Tuesday were receptive to a developer's early plans that would transform a property at the southeast corner of Arlington Heights and Algonquin roads into an eight-story mixed-use development that calls for 300 apartments and nearly 25,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Schaumburg is officially moving on from its long-standing plans for a 2,400-seat performing arts center west of the Renaissance Hotel by reallocating the $27.5 million gradually saved for it over the years to the village's building replacement fund.

Suburban farming family patriarch Jim Goebbert is being remembered after the Huntley man died Saturday in his Huntley home, at 94. Jim Goebbert bought his own 40-acre farm in South Barrington in 1972 and moved his family and the business there.

Des Plaines will purchase more property on Oakton Street as part of an ongoing mission to land a Metra commuter rail station. The adjoining, undeveloped parcels are at 1374 E. Oakton and 1384 E. Oakton. That's the north side of Oakton between Lee and Center streets, just east of the railroad tracks that are part of Metra's North Central Service line between Antioch and Chicago.

A "premium national grocer" is set to fill the vacant Blue Goose Market in downtown St. Charles, and city council members voted to give the grocery store developers up to $2.6 million in tax rebates Monday.

Fausto's Italian Kitchen is the latest downtown Arlington Heights restaurant adding alcohol to its menu offerings. The eatery has been nestled in the Evergreen shopping center at 16 S. Evergreen Ave. since 2000. Now an outdoor patio is planned.

Despite assurances from company representatives, a plan to relocate a Chicago kimchi manufacturing facility to Des Plaines has been put on hold because of concerns about possible odors and other issues. A kimchi processing business called 5000 Years Foods wants to move from Chicago's Northwest side to a vacant commercial building at 984 Lee St. in Des Plaines.

A low-income and age-restricted housing complex proposed for Algonquin recently received a recommendation of the village's planning and zoning commission. If approved by the village board, the complex would be built on a vacant lot on County Line Road between Boyer Road and Millbrook Drive.