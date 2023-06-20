 

Plan for Des Plaines kimchi manufacturing plant put on hold

  • A company that makes kimchi wants to move into this vacant building at 984 Lee St. in Des Plaines.

    A company that makes kimchi wants to move into this vacant building at 984 Lee St. in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines

  • A plate of kimchi. A Chicago company that makes the Korean delicacy wants to relocate to Des Plaines, but officials are concerned about odors and other issues.

    A plate of kimchi. A Chicago company that makes the Korean delicacy wants to relocate to Des Plaines, but officials are concerned about odors and other issues. Courtesy of Leslie Meredith

  • A jar of kimchi awaits fermenting. A Chicago company that makes the Korean delicacy wants to relocate to Des Plaines, but officials are concerned about odor and other issues.

    A jar of kimchi awaits fermenting. A Chicago company that makes the Korean delicacy wants to relocate to Des Plaines, but officials are concerned about odor and other issues. Courtesy of Leslie Meredith

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 6/20/2023 12:16 PM

Despite assurances from company representatives, a plan to relocate a Chicago kimchi producer to Des Plaines was put on hold Monday because of concerns about possible odors and other issues.

