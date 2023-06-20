Plan for Des Plaines kimchi manufacturing plant put on hold
Updated 6/20/2023 12:16 PM
Despite assurances from company representatives, a plan to relocate a Chicago kimchi producer to Des Plaines was put on hold Monday because of concerns about possible odors and other issues.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.