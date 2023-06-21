 

'A wonderful man, farmer and friend': Farming family patriarch Jim Goebbert has died

  • Jim Goebbert, 94, was the patriarch of a suburban farming family.

    Jim Goebbert, 94, was the patriarch of a suburban farming family.

  • A giant pumpkin called Happy Jack sits atop a silo at the Goebbert family's farm in South Barrington. It was Jim Goebbert's idea, his son said.

    A giant pumpkin called Happy Jack sits atop a silo at the Goebbert family's farm in South Barrington. It was Jim Goebbert's idea, his son said. Daily Herald File Photo

  • Jim Goebbert, center, and his wife, Esther, at left, and at a dinner for military veterans at Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Dundee in 2019.

    Jim Goebbert, center, and his wife, Esther, at left, and at a dinner for military veterans at Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Dundee in 2019. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 6/21/2023 3:31 PM

Suburban farming family patriarch Jim Goebbert is being remembered as a man who was passionate about his life's work and loved his family.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
These pumpkin patches offer more than just gourds
Related Article
These pumpkin patches offer more than just gourds
 
Where to pick your own apples and much more
Related Article
Where to pick your own apples and much more
 
Fall Fest a family tradition in South Barrington
Related Article
Fall Fest a family tradition in South Barrington
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 