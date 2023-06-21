Early plans for corner of Arlington Heights, Algonquin roads: 300 apartments plus stores

A developer has proposed an eight-story, 300-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail on the southeast corner of Arlington Heights and Algonquin roads in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights trustees on Tuesday were receptive to a developer's early plans that would transform a property at the southern gateway to town.

Chicago-based real estate firm Bradford Allen, which owns a number of parcels at the southeast corner of Arlington Heights and Algonquin roads, is partnering with architect/developer Moceri + Rozsak on an eight-story mixed-use development that calls for 300 apartments and nearly 25,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. It would be built on 3.7 acres directly at the corner, where a five-story office building and three single-story commercial buildings have stood vacant for years.

Future phases of the larger-scale 16-acre corner redevelopment -- which would require acquisition of additional properties such as the Guitar Center and an office complex -- propose two more apartment buildings of at least eight stories and 300 units each. Instead of another apartment building, the developer may opt to build a 200-room hotel, officials said.

Bradford Allen is currently renovating the five-story, 153,000-square-foot former Daily Herald building it purchased, and marketing the space for medical office use.

In total, it could take up to eight years for the entire project to come to fruition, officials said.

But at an informal early review of plans Tuesday night, members of the village board reserved most of their comments to the phase one project, which would have 48 studios, 150 one-bedroom units, 90 two-bedrooms and 12 three-bedrooms. Rents would range from $1,500 per month for a studio, to just under $4,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.

The developer is trying to get Guitar Center to relocate to the first floor of the new apartment building, as well as restaurants and service-oriented retail uses.

"Arlington Heights needs more quality housing, and we're trying to do that here," said Thomas Roszak, the architect and co-developer on the project. "It's going to rejuvenate this area, make it safe, and create a community. It's a perfect mixed-use project."

Trustee Jim Tinaglia encouraged high density for the location but did raise concerns that only 81 parking spaces for the retailers might be "a little light."

Trustee Nicolle Grasse said she appreciated the developer's commitment to renting 10% of the apartments to those making at or below 60% of the area median income, per the requirement of the village's inclusionary housing ordinance. Grasse also liked energy-efficient features, such as a proposed green roof and solar panels.

Trustee Robin LaBedz favored the building design layout where most of the 561 parking spaces are hidden, and "you don't see a sea of asphalt," she said. But LaBedz does eventually want to see a market study to make sure there's demand for the apartments, noting a similar proposed development just a mile away at Elk Grove Village's northern gateway.

The developer must still submit formal plans to village hall, and attend a series of meetings with three different village commissions before returning to the village board for final zoning consideration.

Under a preliminary timeline, construction would start next spring and take 18 months.