Suncast Corp. adds solar panels

BATAVIA -- Suncast Corp., a manufacturer of high-quality resin products, said it has installed new solar array panels to help power its Batavia operations.

The solar panels will generate thousands of kilowatts of clean energy to help run the plant, allowing Suncast to operate in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way, the company said.

Over the course of its lifetime, the solar array will save millions of pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of planting hundreds of thousands of trees.

"At Suncast, we are driven by our dedication to the highest standards of quality, innovation and sustainability. We believe that doing the right thing, supporting our communities, and making the world a better place is good for business," said Jim Ahlborn, president and CEO of Suncast Corp.

The installation of the solar array panels is just one of many initiatives as part of the Suncast sustainability program. Other initiatives include recycling and reusing 100% of scrap resin in the manufacturing process, manufacturing products partially or 100% from recycled materials, the use of electric powered hybrid vehicles at facilities, Suncast said.