Curran Contracting and GA Blocker merge

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Curran Contracting Co. said it has merged with G.A. Blocker Grading Contractor Inc., bringing together both business operations and personnel under the Curran brand.

The merger will strengthen each organization's overall capacity and performance for their industrial, institutional and residential clientele, the companies said.

Founded in 1969, G.A. Blocker in Oswego allows Curran Contracting to strengthen and expand its service offerings in mass grading, asphalt paving and heavy highway infrastructure.

"This merger unifies more than 150 years of construction experience between two highly reputable companies. The combined strength of this group will allow us to provide even greater value to our construction industry partners," said Rick Noe, president of Curran Contracting.

Matt Blocker, president of G.A. Blocker, said Curran will be a good fit.

"As another family-owned company, we're excited to partner with a firm like Curran that shares the same core values in life and business. This merger is truly combining the strengths of two families into a single dynamic team," he said.