In a sign of the times, someone draped a mask on the "Mr. Eggwards" sculpture at Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles. The mask has been there since at least Thursday. The bronze sculpture, by Kimber Fiebiger, was dedicated in 2013 and is part of the permanent collection that highlights the annual St. Charles Sculpture in the Park event.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Krystal Glassman, her husband Danny and children Eden and Levi with a table full of flowers they set out for anyone who wants to stop by and pick them up on Sunday, March 29. Krystal gets the flowers from are stores that are going to throw them out. Normally given to nonprofits, she is providing them to anyone who stops by since nonprofits are not open or accepting the flowers now.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Rylie Arnold, 9, holds her lifelike orangutan stuffed animal amid the "zoo" she and her mom Julie set up on the front porch of their home in the Wiloway subdivision in Naperville Monday. They and other neighbors put stuffed animals out in front of their homes to create a zoo safari, for families walking in the neighborhood.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Sylvia Masters, right, owner of Carol Stream pancake house Mapleberry, delivers 300 full breakfasts for hospital workers at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield Tuesday March 31, 2020. Ann Marie Bianchi, Program Coordinator of Community and Government Affairs at Northwestern Medicine, left with box, helps accept the meals on behalf of the hospital.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pastor Abi Raices, right, has converted his New Life Covenant Church sanctuary to a homeless shelter during the day in Elgin. Movies are played throughout the day and warm showers and clothing are available. So far about a dozen people have used the facility. Posing with Pastor Raices are volunteer Jerry Rivera, left, associate pastor Larry Sauter, and volunteer James Fortes, right rear.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People watch a 12-minute light show choreographed to music at the home of Bret Foy at 969 Ekman Dr. in Batavia Saturday evening, April 4. Foy plans to leave his display up as long as people come to see it. It will be active from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and he's urging people to stay in their vehicles and tune into 99.1 FM to listen to the music, which is synced to about 12,000 programmable lights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
