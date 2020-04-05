 
 
In a sign of the times, someone draped a mask on the "Mr. Eggwards" sculpture at Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles. The mask has been there since at least Thursday. The bronze sculpture, by Kimber Fiebiger, was dedicated in 2013 and is part of the permanent collection that highlights the annual St. Charles Sculpture in the Park event.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jim O'Hara, of Focus Martial Arts & Fitness in Lake in the Hills has had to transition both to recorded and online Zoom classes as a substitute for meeting in person during the COVID-19 crisis.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Evelyn Castro conducts a virtual yoga class using her laptop and the Zoom application in her Streamwood living room.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Randy Sutter, who co-owns Café La Cave Banquets in Des Plaines, with his sister, Kimberly Sutter, and his brother Gus, said the COVID-19 stay-at-home order has had a severe impact on the business.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Donna Husko stands alone in her normally bustling Zachary Chase Hair & Spa in Libertyville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Krystal Glassman, her husband Danny and children Eden and Levi with a table full of flowers they set out for anyone who wants to stop by and pick them up on Sunday, March 29. Krystal gets the flowers from are stores that are going to throw them out. Normally given to nonprofits, she is providing them to anyone who stops by since nonprofits are not open or accepting the flowers now.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Three-day-old colt Favory Bionda feels his own whiskers with is tongue at Tempel Lipizzans Farm in Old Mill Creek near Wadsworth Friday. The European breed show horse is born dark and turns white as it ages.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Construction work continues on Golf Rd. in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Three women walking together at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve are mindful to keep their social distance Wednesday in Wheaton.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rylie Arnold, 9, holds her lifelike orangutan stuffed animal amid the "zoo" she and her mom Julie set up on the front porch of their home in the Wiloway subdivision in Naperville Monday. They and other neighbors put stuffed animals out in front of their homes to create a zoo safari, for families walking in the neighborhood.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
People in safety vests and masks tour the old Sherman Hospital location in Elgin. It will reopen and house COVID-19 patients.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Pilates PT owner Rachel Miller is connecting with her physical therapy and Pilates clients through virtual appointments due to COVID-19. She opened her Libertyville business in spring 2016.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights personal along with 90-year-old birthday girl Mary Lett wave at family members below from the fourth floor as family members do a drive-by birthday parade.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kori Sabatino and her daughter Charlee Ash, 6, wave and get a wave back during a "Light up the Day" parade Tuesday featuring Elgin police and fire vehicles, as well as public works and local tow trucks in the residential area east of downtown.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Sylvia Masters, right, owner of Carol Stream pancake house Mapleberry, delivers 300 full breakfasts for hospital workers at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield Tuesday March 31, 2020. Ann Marie Bianchi, Program Coordinator of Community and Government Affairs at Northwestern Medicine, left with box, helps accept the meals on behalf of the hospital.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pastor Abi Raices, right, has converted his New Life Covenant Church sanctuary to a homeless shelter during the day in Elgin. Movies are played throughout the day and warm showers and clothing are available. So far about a dozen people have used the facility. Posing with Pastor Raices are volunteer Jerry Rivera, left, associate pastor Larry Sauter, and volunteer James Fortes, right rear.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People continue to walk the trails at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville Wednesday. Signs remind exercisers about social distancing rules.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A Jewel Osco employee gives a driver the "thumbs-up" after delivering groceries to their trunk at the Jewel-Osco on Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill wears rubber gloves and a N95 mask as he gathers information from Meals on Wheels driver Phekla Metz of Evanston, who was dropping off a meal to a resident in Highland Park.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Glen Ellyn Police Officer Joe Nemchock gives Avery Todhunter, 9, left, a birthday greeting in front of her family's home in Glen Ellyn Friday. Her mom, Amanda, sister Brinley, 4, and brother Evan, 6, stand alongside her.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Patrick Angelaccio, senior at Palatine High School addresses his fellow classmates about the parade route they will be taking showing unity and thanks to firefighters, nurses and doctors at Northwest Community Hospital and their principal Tony Medina.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Volunteer Arturo Cruz carries a box of food to the car of a volunteer driver for a Salvation Army effort to bring food to the doorsteps of seniors in the Elgin area Friday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
People watch a 12-minute light show choreographed to music at the home of Bret Foy at 969 Ekman Dr. in Batavia Saturday evening, April 4. Foy plans to leave his display up as long as people come to see it. It will be active from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and he's urging people to stay in their vehicles and tune into 99.1 FM to listen to the music, which is synced to about 12,000 programmable lights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mundelein High School District 120 parent liaison Sol Cabachuela sorts food items Saturday at The Chapel church in Mundelein. Eighty families picked up the food items donated by members of the community.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
