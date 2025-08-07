Countdown to prep football: Four Saturday games to see this season

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Palatine’s offense lines up against Barrington’s defense during last year’s football game.

High school football and Friday Night Lights go together like hot dogs and mustard.

But let’s not lose sight of the dwindling magic of Saturday afternoons on the gridiron.

This summer we’re counting down, week by week, to the start of the high school football season. So far we’ve brought you 10 senior recruits in the area to watch, nine quarterbacks and eight area non-quarterbacks to see this season, seven new coaches on the sideline, six of the best season-opening games and five of the area’s toughest schedules.

For the next few weeks we’ll continue providing insight on the 2025 football season for teams, players and coaches throughout our coverage area. We’ll reach No. 1 on Aug. 29 — opening night.

While greedy colleges continue to tread on the sacred ground of Friday nights that should be reserved for the high schoolers, it’s only fair for prep games to intrude on fall Saturdays packed with college games.

Unfortunately, our area is a little light in that area.

Dig through the schedules, though, and you’ll find a handful of Saturday games this season. This week we look at four of the best.

Downers Grove North at Morgan Park, Aug. 30

The Trojans better be ready to hit the ground running if they hope to make another playoff run.

Their early schedule includes crosstown rival Downers South and West Suburban Silver challenges against Hinsdale Central and Glenbard West. But it all begins with Morgan Park, which was a top seed in last year’s Class 5A playoffs and advanced to the quarterfinals for the third straight season.

After reaching the 7A quarterfinals last season and the Class 7A final the year before, Downers North needs to set the tone early.

Joliet Catholic at Glenbard West, Sept. 6

Of course we’ve got a Glenbard West game in here.

The Hilltoppers play five Saturday afternoon games this season along the lovely banks of Lake Ellyn, but we’re going with this one because of the pure history involved.

Hilltoppers vs. Hilltoppers in a doozy featuring two of the state’s storied programs.

Joliet Catholic has won 15 state titles and was the Class 5A runner-up the last two seasons. Glenbard West missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2006 but remains a perennial playoff threat with three state titles.

Hinsdale Central at Lyons Twp., Sept. 20

More West Suburban Silver teams but, hey, that’s where the Saturday action’s at this season.

An incredible rivalry, no matter the sport, these programs have been playing football for more than 100 years and always put on a show.

Last year the Red Devils missed the playoffs at 4-5, and they easily could point to a 21-16 Week 3 loss to the Lions as the reason why. Lyons Twp., meanwhile, went unbeaten in the regular season and advanced to the second round of the 8A playoffs.

Palatine at Barrington, Sept. 27

It’s a noon showdown in the Mid-Suburban West as the Broncos host the Pirates for their annual Saturday afternoon Homecoming game.

Palatine ran the table as West champion last year, including a 30-24 win over Barrington, which advanced to the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.

One way or another, these teams typically factor into the conference championship. This Week 5 matchup should prove pivotal.