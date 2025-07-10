Countdown to prep football: Eight area non-quarterbacks to see this season

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Warren’s Aaron Stewart, right, is met by York’s Michael Grazzini during last season’s Class 8A football quarterfinals.

Time for another watch list on our countdown to prep football.

Every week this summer we’re providing insight related to the 2025 football season for teams, players and coaches throughout our coverage area. Counting down from 10, we’ll reach No. 1 on Aug. 29 — opening night.

We started with 10 senior recruits to watch, then noted nine of our top quarterbacks.

Now it’s time for eight area non-quarterbacks to see play this season.

Logan Abrams, RB-LB, Cary-Grove

Coming off foot surgery last year, Abrams’ redemption tour began in the spring with top-seven state track and field finishes in the shot put and discus.

The rising senior missed most of the Trojans’ playoff run last season with the injury as Cary-Grove fell short of a second straight state title with a semifinal loss to Geneva. But now he’s fully cleared and ready to dominate again.

At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, he’s equally effective at fullback and linebacker.

Tony Balanganayi, OL-DL, Palatine

If you enjoy watching Hudl films, check out Balanganayi’s. It’s awesome watching the rising senior’s tenacity on blocks and his ability to clear everything on his side of the field.

Balanganayi, also a standout basketball player, is deceptively athletic with his 6-4, 260-pound frame. He committed to Illinois after garnering nearly 20 scholarship offers.

Austin Coles, WR-TE, Barrington

As a sophomore last season, Coles averaged nearly 21 yards a catch and 100 a game. No wonder his 15 scholarship offers include mostly Power 4 programs.

He’s dangerous in space because of his shiftiness, and he’s just as tough in traffic because of how difficult he is to bring down.

Gabriel Hill, DL, Naperville North

The immensely strong 6-2, 295-pound tackle pushed aside 18 scholarship offers to commit to Indiana University.

The rising senior is fun to watch for a number of reasons but mostly for his ability to get to the quarterback from the interior. Last season he had 26 tackles for loss and 9 sacks while leading the Huskies’ defense in solos.

Gavin Mueller, TE, South Elgin

The main reason to see Mueller is his immense potential.

His junior season last year at St. Francis was his first playing organized football, but Mueller started getting scholarship offers before ever playing a down.

Mueller committed to Colorado after narrowing the finalists to a list that also included LSU, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

Keaton Reinke, WR, St. Charles North

With a low-90s fastball on the mound and wheels to burn in center field, Reinke easily could have chosen baseball as his college sport. But after catching 80 passes for 1,218 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns last season as a junior, football is his future.

Reinke committed to Northwestern last month, passing on eight other offers including Iowa and Stanford.

Aaron Stewart, RB, Warren

If it weren’t for Stewart’s wrestling talent, the rising senior would be getting much more attention on the football field. The two-time defending IHSA champion grappler is committed to Illinois, where he may play both sports.

Last season Stewart rushed for nearly 2,500 yards and 34 touchdowns. In two varsity seasons, he’s run for more than 4,000 yards.

Brock Williams, TE, Libertyville

Rated by Rivals as the No. 2 tight end recruit in the nation from the class of 2027, Williams already boasts nearly 40 scholarship offers.

Every blue blood college program wants his talents, from USC to Alabama and from Texas to Oregon. At 6-5 and 210 pounds, Williams is physical in the middle of the field against linebackers and speedy on the outside against defensive backs.