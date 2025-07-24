Countdown to prep football: Six awesome season openers

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Stevenson quarterback Aidan Crawley high-fives fans following the Patriots’ 35-7 victory over Glenbard East in the Class 8A playoffs last year.

Now that the IHSA has released the official schedules for the upcoming prep football season, it’s time to take a deeper dive into what our teams face in 2025.

This summer we’re counting down, week by week, to the start of the high school football season. So far we’ve brought you 10 senior recruits in the area to watch, nine quarterbacks, eight area non-quarterbacks to see this season and seven new coaches on the sideline.

For the next month, we’ll continue providing insight related to the 2025 football season for teams, players and coaches throughout our coverage area. We’ll reach No. 1 on Aug. 29 — opening night.

This week we look at six of the best season openers in the area. They’re presented below in no particular order.

Lincoln-Way East at Maine South

Quarterback fans, this is the one you want to see on Aug. 29.

For Lincoln-Way East you’ve got Jonas Williams who, after last season throwing for 2,900 yards and 42 touchdowns, committed to Southern California in the offseason. He’s the top-rated senior recruit in the state, according to Rivals.

Leading Maine South’s offense is rising junior Jameson Purcell, who earlier this week committed to Indiana. Last year he piled up more than 2,500 passing yards and 30 scores.

Glenbard West at Batavia

Last year’s matchup, the first between the blue-blood programs, lived up to the hype when Batavia won 35-28 at Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn. Twice the Bulldogs held off the Hilltoppers’ attempts to tie in the fourth quarter.

They’ve combined for 60 playoff appearances and five state titles, although last season Glenbard West finished 4-5 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2006.

Keep in mind, though, the Hilltoppers’ “down season” included games against one state champion, two other finalists and two quarterfinalists.

One of those finalists? Batavia, which isn’t about to slip this season.

Warren at Hersey

A pair of playoff teams last season, Warren and running back Aaron Stewart reached the Class 8A quarterfinals, but Hersey fell in the opening round.

How good was the Illinois-bound wrestler in last year’s 55-26 Warren victory over the Huskies? He rushed for 361 yards and 5 touchdowns on 30 carries — the perfect start to a 2,500-yard campaign with 34 touchdowns.

But don’t fall asleep on Hersey running back Brandon Jenkins. The Ohio University commit last season rushed for 1,475 yards and 14 touchdowns while snaring 3 interceptions as a defensive back.

Stevenson at Prospect

A new opening matchup. Stevenson traded in a team from Wisconsin and Prospect split with Lyons Twp. to set it up.

The Patriots, 10-2 last season, return a bunch of talent headed by quarterback Aidan Crawley, who last season threw for more than 2,200 yards, and tight end-defensive lineman Zach Becker, who’s committed to Ball State.

Prospect, which has won at least eight games for five straight non-COVID seasons, looks to keep the momentum going with players like receiver Nathan Cichy, who’s committed to Harvard.

Lake Zurich at Fremd

The August tradition continues for two programs that have played each other in the opener since 2007.

While Lake Zurich holds the series edge, Fremd took it to the Bears 31-0 last season. The Vikings return one of the area’s top players in quarterback Johnny O’Brien. They also bring back lineman Owen Jakubczak.

Both players are committed to Northwestern.

Lake Zurich, which missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015, brings back two-time all-conference linebacker Chris Chang.

Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley

Thank you, schedule makers. The “War of 204” game is back after a year hiatus due to scheduling oddness in the Southwest Valley Conference.

While the District 204 rivals remain in separate divisions within the conference, at least they found a way to still play each other.

Hopefully they keep finding a way.