Business

Hot deals for hot dogs: Restaurants celebrate National Hot Dog Day Wednesday

Posted July 15, 2025 11:58 am
Rick West
 

Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, and when a type of food gets a day, diners invariably get deals.

A pair of big dog chains with hometown roots in Chicagoland each have offers you can take advantage of.

Portillo’s is celebrating by offering Perks members $1 hot dogs or vegetarian Garden Dogs with any $5 purchase through July 20. You can sign up for a free membership at Portillos.com/perks to unlock the offer.

Buona is offering guests a $5.99 hot dog and fries combo on Wednesday when they order in-store or through the Buona app — no limits and no rewards membership required.

Other specials we’ve heard about include:

Beef Shack wants you to relish the moment Wednesday with a $10 combo featuring two hot dogs, a small order of fries and a drink. They have locations in Bartlett, Elgin, Huntley, Oswego and St. Charles.

Shake Shack is serving up a two hot dog for $8 deal when ordering at an in-Shack kiosk or through their website or mobile app through Aug. 11. Use code ‘DOGDAYS’ at checkout.

Sonic has launched its Dog Days of Summer event, offering guests a $1 corn dog, a $2 All-American dog, or a $3 foot-long quarter-pound Coney when ordering through their app until July 31.

