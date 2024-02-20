Dive in: Suburban restaurants plating plenty of dining specials for Lenten season

Francesca’s locations in the suburbs are offering the salmone alla fresca during Lent. Courtesy of Scott Harris Hospitality

We’re over a week in to the Lenten season, also known as Friday fish fry day in the Midwest. There’s myriad meatless options out there at suburban restaurants. Here are some that are offering special deals or dishes through Good Friday. And, of course, you can always check your local VFW or American Legion.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. Spice it up for Lent with Antico Posto’s Friday special shrimp Diavolo over linguine with herb butter, spicy tomato sauce, chili flakes and fresh basil for $24.95, or enjoy pistachio-crusted whitefish served with Parmesan smashed potatoes, spinach and herb butter sauce for $24.95.

Arrowhead Golf Club

26W151 Butterfield Road, Wheaton, (630) 653-5800, arrowheadgolfclub.org/. On Fridays through March 29, Arrowhead’s restaurant will be serving fish and chips (three pale ale-battered cod fillets, fries and coleslaw) for $17.95, three mahi tacos with chips and salsa ($16.95), shrimp po’boy with fries or soup ($17.95), fried jumbo shrimp basket and fries ($19.95) and barbecue salmon ($24.95).

Beatrix is offering blackened fish tacos during the Lenten season. Courtesy of Jeff Marini

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/. Stop in for shrimp ceviche, blackened fish tacos and miso-glazed Faroe Islands salmon during the Lenten season.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/. Fish Fry Days are back at Bonefish with the Angler’s Catch, featuring crispy cod and jumbo shrimp served on a bed of fries for about $20.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, bucadibeppo.com/. Seasonal specials through March 31 include linguine and clams, shrimp scampi and salmon pesto, each $29.99.

Bulldog Ale House

157 S. Weber Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 378-0333, and 459 S. Randall Road, North Aurora, (630) 264-0333, bulldogalehouse.com/. Friday nights at Bulldog feature a $14 all-you-can-eat fish fry.

Buona Beef is bringing back their pepper and egg sandwich for Lent. Courtesy of Buona Beef

Buona Beef

Various suburban locations, buona.com/locations/. Just because they have Beef in the name doesn’t mean you can’t go meatless at Buona, where they’re bringing back the pepper and egg sandwich through March 29. The Chicago Lenten classic features scrambled eggs and sautéed green peppers on Italian bread and joins other meatless options like their plant-based Italian beefless sandwich and protein bowl.

Burger King has introduced a limited-time only Fiery Big Fish sandwich. Courtesy of Burger King

Burger King

Countless suburban locations, bk.com/. BK has introduced the limited-time Fiery Big Fish just in time for Lent, featuring a fried fish filet with lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce and a spicy glaze on a brioche-style bun. Through March 28, when BK Royal Perks members order the Original or Fiery Big Fish online or through the BK app, they can get a second one for $2.

California Pizza Kitchen

20502 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 550-0273; 1202 Commons Drive, Geneva, (630) 845-1731; Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook, (847) 897-5106; 551 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-7800; and 1550 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-9200, cpk.com/new/misoshrimpsalad. CPK is offering a new limited-time miso shrimp salad, featuring Napa and red cabbage, avocado, cucumber and edamame tossed in signature honey-miso dressing topped with crispy wontons and scallions. $19.99 for a full order and $15.99 for a half order.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/catch-35-naperville/. Lenten specials available through Good Friday include tuna poke tostadas ($19); cold plate combo with two oysters, shrimp and scallops ($22); fish and chips with beer-battered cod ($26); crispy seafood platter with beer-battered cod and gulf shrimp ($26); Catch’s seafood pasta with scallops, shrimp and mussels with cavatappi in a tomato wine broth ($32); and cedar plank salmon ($34).

Chandler’s Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/. Chandler’s is offering an everyday fish fry special with fries and coleslaw through March 30 for $14.99.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/. Fish Fry Fridays are back with beer-battered cod, fries and homemade tartar sauce for $23 at lunch.

Crosstown Pub

1890 Mill St., Batavia, (630) 406-0669, and 909 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville, (630) 357-9775, xtownpub.com/. Friday specials include three breaded or baked cod or eight breaded shrimp with a side for $12.

Duke’s Northwoods

7 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5818, dukesnorthwoods.com/. Friday specials at Duke’s include a $22 fish fry with a very Midwestern choice of perch or walleye. Wash it down with a $10 Wisconsin Old Fashioned.

Francesca’s

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Chicago, Elmhurst, Forest Park, Frankfort, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Palos Park and St. Charles; miafrancesca.com/. Francesca’s locations will be running rotating seafood specials, including salmon fresca, which is Atlantic salmon served over grilled asparagus with avocado, red onion and tomato and finished with saba.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/news-blog/friday-night-fish-fry-during-lent. Fish frys are back at Katie's on Friday nights from 4:30-7:30 p.m. through March 29.

Enjoy a Wisconsin fish fry with lake perch, salt and vinegar fries and house-made tartar sauce for $26 at L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge. Courtesy of L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. On Fridays, order the Wisconsin Fish Fry with lake perch, salt and vinegar fries and house-made tartar sauce for $26.

Shaw’s Crab House in Schaumburg has added a three-course fish fry menu for $28 through March 29. Courtesy of Shaw's Crab House

Shaw’s Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw’s has added a three-course fish fry menu for $28 through March 29. Each fish fry entree (with selections like popcorn shrimp, Shaw’s fish and chips and the Fisherman’s Platter) includes a choice of a cup of New England-style clam chowder or a Caesar salad and a slice of mini Key lime pie to cap off your meal.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. SixtyFour is offering Friday night seafood specials in addition to regular menu items like shrimp scampi, crab cakes and crispy salmon.

Wildfire is offering a Parmesan-crusted Atlantic cod with roasted green beans, tomato jam and lemon butter sauce during Lent. Courtesy of Wildfire

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Dive into Wildfire’s seasonal fresh fish, including Parmesan-crusted Atlantic cod, cashew-crusted cod or cornbread-crusted cod.