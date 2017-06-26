Fourth of July festivals, parades and fireworks in the Fox Valley

As Independence Day approaches, people begin to wonder: "When are the fireworks? Which towns have parades?" So we've done the work for you. Here's a list of Fourth of July festivals, parades and fireworks displays in Fox Valley communities.

Festivals

Aurora Independence Day: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave. Viewing also at McCullough Park, Illinois Avenue and Lake Street. At RiverEdge Park, the American Legion Band plays from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. and the Fox Valley Orchestra performs from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. At McCullough Park, there will be food vendors and inflatables and Pawnshop Horns will play blues, rock, soul, ska, R&B and country from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Free park-and-ride shuttle service from 6 to 9 p.m. and after the fireworks, which start at 9:35 p.m. Free. www.aurora-il.org.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets. Savor the Flavor food vendors. Batavia Community Band performs at 8:15 p.m. $5 donation for parking at both high school parking lots (off Wilson and Main), the Ace Hardware parking lot and the Wilson Business Center on West Wilson Street. bataviafireworks.org.

Cary Summer Celebration: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 30, Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road. Music by Dick Diamond & the Dusters from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Free. Parking $5 on grass; $10 on pavement. Food and beverages available for purchase on-site. (847) 639-6100 or carypark.com.

Lakeside Festival: 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 29, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Lakeside Legacy Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. 38th annual event features carnival rides, Taste by the Lake, children's events, Baggo tournament, historic mansion tours. Parade at 1 p.m. July 2. Admission $5; free for children 12 and younger, and active military with valid ID. www.lakeside artspark.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Celebration: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave. Partnering with the Grand Victoria Casino on fireworks performance. Music by Gretchen Wilson with the Loving Mary Band, The Charlie Daniels Band, and Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys. Gates open at 4 p.m., fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Concert tickets are $25-$65. Visit www.grandvictoriacasino.com for details.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 6 p.m. to dusk, Tuesday, July 4, Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. Final Say performs at 6 p.m. in the pavilion. Fireworks at dusk off Boy Scout Island. Free; parking is limited. Best viewing for fireworks is at Pottawatomie Park or Ferson Creek Park. www.stcparks.org.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival: 8 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane. Fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby at 9 a.m. at Lake Sharon; Buick GS Club of America car show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food and drinks, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m.; entertainment, including music with The Lennys, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; games from 12:30 to 3 p.m.; bags tournament at 1 p.m.; pie-eating contest at 2:30 p.m.; fireworks parking opens at 7 p.m., donations requested. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. www.sleepyhollowil.org.

Parades

Aurora Independence Day parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Proceeds east on Benton Street, north on Broadway, west on Galena Boulevard, south on Stolp Avenue, west on Downer Place and ends at River Street. Reviewing stand in front of Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. Theme: "Party on Aurora" in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Wayne's World." www.aurora-il.org.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, starts at city hall on to Woodstock Street, turns south on Dole Avenue and ends at Lakeside Festival grounds. www.clchamber.com.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, from Slade and Douglas, ends at Douglas and Highland. The 21st annual parade with the theme, "Prehistoric Creatures," is co-sponsored by the city and the Downtown Neighborhood Association. An Americana Jubilee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15 Ziegler Court. www.cityofelgin.org.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade with fire departments leading children on bikes, skaters, tractors and floats around Sabatino Park, off Thorobred Lane. www.sleepyhollowil.org.

South Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off from West Spring Street and Wedgewood Drive. Marching band, dancers, veterans, police, fire and local organizations. Theme: "A Hometown Tradition." Spring Street will be closed at 8 a.m., between Route 31 and McLean Blvd. www.southelgin.com.

Fireworks

Aurora: 9:35 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, RiverEdge Park, 360 N Broadway St. Free. aurora-il.org.

Batavia: After Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert, Tuesday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m., Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets. bataviafireworks.org.

Cary: Dusk, Friday, June 30, Cary Summer Celebration, Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road. Free admission. Parking $5 on grass; $10 on pavement. (847) 639-6100 or carypark.com.

Crystal Lake: Dusk, Sunday, July 2, Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lake Shore Drive. Admission $5; free for children 12 and younger, and active military with valid ID. www.lakesideartspark.org.

Elgin: 9 p.m., Saturday, July 1, Festival Park, 132 S. Grove. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Fox River Grove: Dusk, Saturday, July 8, Picnic Grove Park, Birch Lane. Free. (847) 639-3170 or foxrivergrove-il.org.

Geneva: After the Kane County Cougars home games against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, through Monday, July 3, Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane. kccougars.com.

Huntley: 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 4. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Free. huntley.il.us.

North Aurora: 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 3, along the Fox River. Rain date is Tuesday, July 4. Free. northaurora.org.

Sleepy Hollow: 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane. Fireworks parking opens at 7 p.m., donations requested. sleepyhollowil.org.

St. Charles: Dusk, Tuesday, July 4, Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. Free. Parking is limited. stcparks.org.

Woodstock: Dusk, Tuesday, July 4, Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. Parking $8. woodstockil.gov.