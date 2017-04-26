Dawn Patrol: Arrest made in I-88 shooting

Illinois State Police blocked the eastbound lanes of the Reagan Tollway last Friday afternoon as they investigated a fatal shooting. A suspect in the case will appear in bond court this morning in Wheaton. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Arrest made in I-88 shooting in Oak Brook

A Lansing man has been charged with first-degree murder in what state police are calling a road-rage shooting on the Reagan Tollway in Oak Brook. Anthony Tillmon, 34, is being held at the DuPage County jail in Wheaton and is scheduled to appear in bond court at 8 a.m. today Full story

Winfield man admitted to Prairie Path attack, police say

A 31-year-old Winfield man confessed Tuesday to attacking a woman on the Illinois Prairie Path near Wheaton and took responsibility of a similar attack from September, officials say. Matthew D. Grover, of the 600 block of Lindsey Avenue, faces felony charges of aggravated battery on a public way and unlawful restraint. Full story

Wauconda resident treated for smoke inhalation

Smoke inhalation sent a Wauconda resident to the hospital Tuesday evening. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from an open front door and discovered the source was the oven. Full story.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Cip Siete, shown here in 2002 working Kane County courthouse security, died Friday in native Elgin. He was the city's first Hispanic police officer.

Cipriano "Cip" Siete, Elgin's first Hispanic police officer and supervisor, was remembered for his high standards, dedication to service and kindness toward strangers. Full story

Elmhurst gas station robbed

Police are looking for a man who robbed an Elmhurst gas station at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. Full story

Talia Freund, 15, formerly of Algonquin, holds a cellphone autographed by members of 21 Pilots. On Monday, Talia lost her battle with Ewing's sarcoma. - courtesy of Tabitha Freeman

Former Algonquin resident Talia Freund died Monday after a nine-month battle with metastatic Ewing's sarcoma. Now, her family plans to carry out her mission by supporting foundations in search of a cure. Full story

East Dundee man falls from roof

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after falling from the roof of an East Dundee home, officials say. Full story

Baldino, Hatzis, Schmidt win Northwest suburban write-in races

The Cook County clerk's office certified election results Tuesday, confirming that write-in candidates Richard Baldino of Arlington Heights, Eleni Hatzis of Mount Prospect and Lawrence Schmidt of Streamwood won their respective races for village board. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 63 degrees this morning. Storms are expected to roll in this afternoon, with highs around 71. Lows tonight in the upper 40s, Full story.

Traffic

Highways are running wide open early this morning. Railroad crossing work has River Road in Des Plaines closed between Golf and Rand roads until Tuesday. Full traffic.

The Bulls' Robin Lopez and the Celtics' Al Horford vie for position during Game 3 of their playoff series in Chicago. Game 5 is tonight in Boston. - Associated Press

Not that long ago, the Chicago Bulls had a magical run of consecutive playoff victories on the home court of the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. Plenty has changed in the past seven days. Read Mike McGraw's take here.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson watches his RBI single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy, scoring Leury Garcia, during the fourth inning of Tuesday's 10-5 win in Chicago. - Associated Press

After rolling the Royals 12-1 on Monday, the Sox have scored 10 or more runs in two straight games for the first time since May 26-27, 2012. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take on Tuesday night's victory here.

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks winds up during the first inning Tuesday's 1-0 win in Pittsburgh. - Associated Press

Hendricks leads Cubs to 1-0 win in Pittsburgh

Kyle Hendricks limited the Pirates to four singles over six innings and the Chicago's bullpen did the rest in a 1-0 road victory Tuesday night. Full story.