Winfield man admits to Prairie Path attack, police say

A 31-year-old Winfield man confessed Tuesday to attacking a woman on the Illinois Prairie Path near Wheaton and took responsibility of a similar attack from September, officials say.

Matthew D. Grover, of the 600 block of Lindsey Avenue, faces felony charges of aggravated battery on a public way and unlawful restraint. The most serious charge, aggravated battery, is typically punishable by two to five years in prison.

Police also confirmed at least three other cases in which Grover approached or followed other women in nearby towns, according to a news release. Those cases are under investigation.

According to police, Grover confessed to approaching a woman from behind and grabbing her about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The woman was walking on the path between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road at the time, DuPage County sheriff's police said. The woman escaped unharmed.

Officers investigating the attack said Grover matched the physical description the woman gave to police. One of Grover's family members also owns the same 2006 blue Toyota Sienna minivan officials think Grover used to flee after the attack.

During an interview with police, Grover confessed to a similar attack that happened in September, police said. Charges for that incident are pending the results of DNA testing.

Grover is due in court Wednesday.