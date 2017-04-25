Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/25/2017 6:52 PM

East Dundee man who fell from roof has life-threatening injuries

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after falling from the roof of an East Dundee home, officials say.

The man was about 70 years old and fell at 2 p.m. while working on the roof of a home in the 400 block of Hill Street, East Dundee Fire Deputy Chief Jason Parthun said.

Firefighters initially requested a Flight for Life helicopter to transfer the man to Sherman Hospital in Elgin. However, officials ultimately took him in an ambulance, East Dundee firefighter Matt Frank said.

Parthun declined to comment on the man's identity. and an immediate update on his condition was not available.

Check back at Dailyherald.com for updates.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account