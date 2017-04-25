East Dundee man who fell from roof has life-threatening injuries

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after falling from the roof of an East Dundee home, officials say.

The man was about 70 years old and fell at 2 p.m. while working on the roof of a home in the 400 block of Hill Street, East Dundee Fire Deputy Chief Jason Parthun said.

Firefighters initially requested a Flight for Life helicopter to transfer the man to Sherman Hospital in Elgin. However, officials ultimately took him in an ambulance, East Dundee firefighter Matt Frank said.

Parthun declined to comment on the man's identity. and an immediate update on his condition was not available.

