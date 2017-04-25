Police seek suspect in robbery to Elmhurst gas station

Police are looking for a man they say robbed an Elmhurst gas station with a handgun Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, a man wearing a green surgical mask entered a Clark gas station in the 100 block of North Addison Avenue, according to a news release. The man displayed a handgun before taking an unknown amount of money and leaving southbound on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been described as a black man in his early 20s wearing a light gray hoodie and gray pants.

Officials have asked anyone with information or nearby video surveillance to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.

