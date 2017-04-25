Arrest, murder charge in I-88 shooting in Oak Brook

Courtesy of ABC 7 ChicagoIllinois State Police blocked the eastbound lanes of the Reagan Tollway starting Friday afternoon as they investigated a shooting.

A Lansing man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in what state police are calling a road-rage shooting Friday on the Reagan Tollway in Oak Brook.

Anthony Tillmon, 34, is being held at the DuPage County jail and is scheduled to appear in bond court at 8 a.m. in Wheaton.

Edward Munoz, 43, of Florida was driving a semitrailer truck east on I-88 during the afternoon rush hour Friday when someone in another vehicle shot him. He managed to pull over and call 911. He was taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, where he died.

State police said Tillmon fled the scene. They said the investigation indicates it was a road rage incident with no apparent ties between Munoz and Tillmon.