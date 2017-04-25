Teen formerly of Algonquin remembered as vibrant, always smiling

Talia Freund, formerly of Algonquin, stands with her father, Greg, who has been promoting #TeamTalia fundraising efforts since his daughter was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma last summer. Talia died Monday surrounded by family and friends. Courtesy of Greg Freund

From the moment she was diagnosed with cancer last summer, Talia Freund made it her mission to fight the disease.

The 14-year-old former Algonquin resident underwent several rounds of treatment and participated in a clinical trial, said her dad, Greg Freund. She received donations and assistance from various organizations and community members.

Yet in the midst of her own fight, he said, Talia also did whatever she could to raise awareness for childhood cancer research.

Talia, who most recently lived in Mazon, Illinois, died Monday after a nine-month battle with metastatic Ewing's sarcoma. Now, her family plans to carry out her mission by supporting foundations in search of a cure.

"Her legacy is going to be us continuing that battle so we can try to make sure other kids don't have to go through this and suffer like this," Freund said. "There's a reason that she was put here, and we are going to keep moving forward and make sure that reason comes to light."

After being diagnosed July 19, Talia underwent treatment and appeared to be on the path to recovery until January, when she learned her cancer had returned and spread, her father said.

Over the past nine months, friends, relatives and community members have raised tens of thousands of dollars for #TeamTalia, Freund said. About 1,000 people raised more than $20,000 at a Mazon fundraiser in March.

Later that month, the Algonquin community donated about $10,000 to a special #TeamTalia group during the Shamrock Shave fundraiser at St. Margaret Mary Parish. Talia, along with her dad and brother, had previously raised money and shaved her head during the 2014 event.

Proceeds for #TeamTalia went toward medical bills and holistic medication, and also helped Talia fulfill items on her bucket list. Donations will now go toward a foundation in her name to fund research.

"The support from the community has been incredible, and it's still happening," Freund said. "We're so humbled and grateful for everything these people have done."

Earlier this year, Talia was also invited backstage at a 21 Pilots concert at the United Center through the Do It For The Love Foundation. Then from April 9 to 12, the Make-A-Wish Foundation sent Talia and her family on vacation to Disney Aulani in Hawaii, where she was able to swim with dolphins, attend a luau and ride on a catamaran.

It wasn't long after she returned from the trip that Talia's health started to decline quickly, Freund said. Loved ones visited her over the weekend to say their goodbyes, he said, and she died days later surrounded by family and close friends.

"The runner, the athlete, the girl with the big smile and the bright red hair," Freund said. "That's what she wants us to remember."

Talia is also survived by her mother, Tabitha Freeman; her stepfather, Joseph Freeman; and her brother, Owen Freund.

Though funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized, Greg Freund said a celebration of life service is expected to be held Saturday in Morris, and another the following weekend in Algonquin.

"She was just such a loving, vibrant, beautiful girl, and everybody says that," Freund said. "I think that's a lot of the reason the community came together the way they did -- because she touched their lives."