Anderson warming up for Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson watches his RBI single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy, scoring Leury Garcia, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Chicago.

After a very brief absence, Tim Anderson is back for the Chicago White Sox.

Like every Sox hitter not named Avisail Garcia or Matt Davidson, Anderson's bat was cold coming out of the gate.

It continued to warm up Tuesday night.

"Spring training, it counts, but then again it doesn't count," Anderson said. "Once you get to the season, everybody wants to get off to a great start and that's tough. I feel like a lot of guys start off slow and then pick it up later on. After that first month, it starts to show. It starts picking up."

Nearing the end of the first month of the season, Anderson is getting himself back in a good place.

Joining the White Sox on June 10 of last season from Class AAA Charlotte, Anderson batted .283 while finishing seventh in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

This season the 23-year-old shortstop was batting .159 heading into Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Anderson went 2-for-4 against the Indians and followed up with a 3-for-5 showing in Monday's 12-1 win over Kansas City.

Against the Royals on Tuesday night, Anderson came through with an RBI single and he has raised his batting average to .211.

The White Sox defeated Kansas City 10-5.

Starter Dylan Covey labored through 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks while throwing 86 pitches.

The bullpen picked up Covey and so did the offense, which pounded Royals pitching for the second straight game.

In addition to Anderson, the bottom of the order did damage. Second baseman Yolmer Sanchez, catcher Omar Narvaez and center fielder Leury Garcia were a combined 6-for-13 with 5 RBI.

Anderson moved to the leadoff spot Sunday and instantly looked much more comfortable.

"I like it," he said. "It gives me the opportunity to set the table. Guys feed off positive things in that one hole and I feel like I'm going to be able to set the table."

With only 2 walks and 3 extra-base hits in his first 76 at-bats, Anderson still has plenty of room to improve.

"I'm not too worried about Timmy, to be honest," manager Rick Renteria said. "He always puts the bat on the ball. I think over the last few days he's been getting a little more in sync, seeing pitches. When he gets good pitches to hit he's able to do some things.

"He's slowing it down a little bit. Maybe he's starting to find a little bit of his rhythm and timing."