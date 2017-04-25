Baldino, Hatzis, Schmidt win Northwest suburban write-in races

The Cook County Clerk's office certified election results Tuesday, confirming that write-in candidates Richard Baldino of Arlington Heights, Eleni Hatzis of Mount Prospect and Lawrence Schmidt of Streamwood won their races for village board.

The results include ballots cast on Election Day April 4, during early voting, and by mail.

The final write-in totals reflect the same order the candidates placed in last Wednesday when the clerk's office released preliminary results. Despite close finishes in Mount Prospect and Streamwood, the second-place candidates said Tuesday that they don't plan to challenge the results.

"The results are what they are," said A. John Korn, a longtime former Mount Prospect trustee who ended up 25 votes short of Hatzis, a first-time candidate.

Hatzis had 780 votes, to 755 for Korn and 408 for newcomer Walter Szymczak.

Among those whose names appeared on the ballot, incumbent Michael Zadel had 2,391 votes and newcomer Bill Grossi had 2,190. Three 4-year spots were available.

Hatzis will be sworn in with Zadel and Grossi on Tuesday, May 2.

In Arlington Heights, the final tally shows Baldino with 2,715 votes to 388 for fellow write-in candidate Mark Walker.

Both filed in February amid controversy over a social media post by then-candidate Joe Favia, who later withdrew from the race in the face of public pressure.

Among the three incumbent trustees whose names appeared on the ballot, Jim Tinaglia tallied 4,844 votes, Bert Rosenberg had 4,310 and Thomas Glasgow had 4,272. Four 4-year seats were available.

Baldino will be sworn in with the three incumbents at the next village board meeting Monday.

In the race for a 2-year term in Streamwood, Schmidt had 145 votes to 128 for Rezwanul Haque.

Incumbents Michael Baumer, William Harper and William Carlson were unopposed in the race for three 4-year seats on the board. They will be sworn in with Schmidt at the end of the board's Thursday, May 4 meeting.