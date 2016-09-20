Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Thieves stole a package valued at $150 between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 from the front porch at a home on the 800 block of South Dunton Avenue.

• Thieves stole a women's green metallic vintage 3-speed bicycle and a boys' bright orange and black BMX bike between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The bicycles were locked together under the first floor staircase in an apartment building on the 2100 block of South Goebbert Road

• A woman was seen taking a GPS unit, headphones, and laptop computer on three separate occasions between Aug. 25 and Sept. 16 from Target, 1700 E. Rand Road. Value was estimated at $490.

• Thieves stole a green windbreaker with a wallet in a pocket between 4:15 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Kustom Kleen, 1008 N. Wilke Road.

Bartlett

• Burglars stole a purse around 8 a.m. Sept. 9 out of an unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of Route 59.

• A vandal shot BB-gun pellets around 3 p.m. Sept. 9 that broke a front window at Platform 18 on the 100 block of West Railroad Avenue.

Des Plaines

• Burglars stole gas cards between Sept. 9 and 13 out of an unlocked Ford F-350 and unlocked Dodge Caravan in a Salvation Army lot, 609 W. Dempster St.

• Thieves stole four wheels and tires between 11 p.m. Sept. 5 and 6 a.m. Sept. 6 from a Honda Accord on the 2200 block of Webster Lane.

• Vandals broke the pull tabs off six fire alarm stations between Aug. 29 and Sept. 8 inside Comfort Inn, 2175 E. Touhy Ave. The offenders were able to remove the tabs without activating the alarm system.

Elk Grove Village

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 3 and 4 p.m. Sept. 5 out of a locker at 200 Rev. Morrison Blvd. Value was estimated at $700.

• Thieves stole a 2006 Trailmobile 53-foot trailer around noon July 26 on the 1200 block of Busse Road. Value was estimated at $10,000.

• Burglars stole a leaf blower around 1:17 p.m. Sept. 3 out of a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck at Oakton Street and Arlington Heights Road. Value was estimated at $450.

Hanover Park

• A vandal hurled a vase around 2:38 a.m. Sept. 11 that broke a front window at a home on the 5500 block of Court G.

Hoffman Estates

• Thieves stole an aluminum mailbox between 10 p.m. Sept. 10 and 6 a.m. Sept. 12 by twisting it off its post at a home on the 1200 block of John Drive. Value was estimated at $100.

• Luke Ali Meyrick, 19, of the 100 block of Bode Road, Hoffman Estates, was arrested around 8:10 a.m. Sept. 12 in a business at 900 Grand Canyon Parkway and charged with criminal trespass to real property.

• Vandals carved gang signs between Sept. 8 and 12 on a newly-poured concrete apron at the village's water pumping station, 1775 Abbey Wood Drive.

Mount Prospect

• Burglars pried the door frame on a vacant office between 5:30 and 11:05 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1699 Wall St., and used the vacant office to enter two other offices. Korean currency valued at $80 was stolen out of one office. Damage was estimated at $250.

• A witness saw a man punch and shatter a large window around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Metra depot, 11 E. Northwest Hwy. Damage was estimated at $500.

Palatine

• Burglars broke into a Chevrolet van between 3 p.m. Sept. 7 and 1 a.m. Sept. 9 on the 1300 block of North Ports O Call Drive and stole a concrete cutting saw.

Streamwood

• Dash Bailey-Rivera, 20, of the 900 block of Mulberry Lane, Streamwood, was arrested around 9:17 p.m. Sept. 6 at his home and charged with criminal damage to property. The report said he broke picture frames, kicked the front screen door and tried to break car windows during an angry outburst. His court date is Sept. 28.