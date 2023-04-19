Boys lacrosse: New Trier get goals from 11 players in win over Glenbrook North

Like New Trier captain Gus Collins said, the boys were spreading the ball around.

Eleven Trevians scored, including Hans Huber three times and Collins and Kitchel Snow twice apiece, in New Trier's 15-4 lacrosse win Tuesday against Glenbrook North.

"We were passing the ball really well and moving it around in the second half," said Collins, the senior attack who also is president of the school's Tri-Ship service club.

"Spreading it all the way around, getting some good shots, good looks," Collins said. "We could have finished a little better, but definitely played hard, rode well, cleared the ball well, the defense played really strong."

As New Trier controlled the middle of the field the Trevians likewise controlled the middle quarters of the Central Suburban League contest at Robert Naughton Field in Northfield.

Glenbrook North (2-8, 1-2) quickly broke the ice on a goal by Aidan Siegel after Jackson Schulte picked up a ground ball behind the New Trier net and fed Siegel.

New Trier (5-2, 2-0) responded with goals by Collins and Jake Zenkewicz to post a 2-1 lead after one quarter.

New Trier outscored the Spartans 6-2 in the second quarter, and 5-1 in the third to lead by a commanding 11-4 margin entering the fourth quarter.

"I felt pretty good at halftime," said Glenbrook North coach Justin Georgacakis. "We're sitting not too many down, we can make a little run. We started the second half by (Josh Panfil) winning the draw and had an opportunity, and they came out and it was goal, goal, goal.

"We talked about it at halftime, we've got to make our breaks. It felt like we were going to, and then you run into a buzz saw and they capitalized and then all of a sudden they start getting energy and it's tough," he said.

As well as focusing on transition play, a key to New Trier's success was freshman Aaron Pressman consistently winning faceoff draws. He won 10 of them through early in the third quarter, followed by senior Charles Olges with a couple more.

Trevians coach Adam Dickson said Pressman travels to competitions and camps to hone his technique.

"That specialization has allowed him to really get into the minutiae and the detail of his position," Dickson said.

"We had a couple fastbreak goals off of our faceoff guy," Collins said, "and also pushing in transition. We had some good looks from there, too."

Adding goals for New Trier were Jackson Ochsenhirt, Shea Kreisa, Duncan White, Bob Dold, P.J. Sibell, Shane Randle and Trevor Martay.

"Just proud of the way we competed," Dickson said. "A stress for us has just been representing the program. We want to be positive, compete hard but with respect. That's a fantastic program, and the GBN coach, Justin, has been there for a long time and he's a guy that I look to in the conference as a role model for coaches."

Georgacakis, praising the first-half defense of senior Jack Goldcamp and junior Riston Siegel, liked much of what he saw despite the outcome.

"I did feel like our energy, our effort and our want was all there," he said. "The third step of finishing and execution is what we're missing, so we've got to keep practicing and capitalize on that. But if we get good effort and guys care, that can lead us to good things as we start to develop that killer instinct, the execution part."

Along with Aidan Siegel, Glenbrook North got goals by Panfil, MacLean Mulvihill and Jack Philbin.

"Execution, we talk about that a lot," said Philbin, a junior midfielder.

"Tonight I can't say that our effort wasn't there, like coach was saying," he said. " (It's) just execution on taking care of the ball when we have it, and not letting up outside shots. We've got to put stick on hands, and value the possessions we have."