Busy IHSA weekend for gymnasts, wrestlers

It's a busy weekend for Illinois High School Athletic Association state finals, and for some area athletes.

Girls gymnastics

The IHSA girls gymnastics state finals will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Palatine High School.

Schools that advanced out of sectional meets to compete for the team title are: Barrington, Carmel, DeKalb, Downers Grove South, Geneva, Hersey, Lake Park and Vernon Hills.

Several gymnasts from the Glenview Herald and Northbrook Herald coverage area advanced into individual competition.

All-around: Betsy Alcorn, senior, Glenbrook North.

Vault: Alcorn; Jacki Sadler, senior, Glenbrook South.

Uneven parallel bars: Alcorn; Clara Cosgrove, sophomore, New Trier; Ryann Segall, senior, New Trier.

Balance beam: Alcorn; Megan Espinoza, senior, Maine East.

Floor exercise: None.

Wrestling

The IHSA individual boys wrestling state finals will be held Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at the University of Illinois' State Farm Center in Champaign.

Loyola Academy had a solid outing at the Class 3A Barrington sectional.

Ramblers advancing to the state finals were: freshman Gavin Padilla (28-17) at 113 pounds, senior Massey Odiotti (36-6) at 120, senior Patrick Zimmer (30-16) at 126, junior Quinn Herbert (24-10) at 182 and freshman Kai Calcutt (37-8) at 220 pounds.

Joining them in Champaign will be Glenbrook South junior Max Brown (35-11) at 132 pounds and senior Drew Duffy (33-4) at 285.

The boys dual state team tournament will be held the following week, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The girls individual wrestling state finals, in its second year, also will be held Feb. 24-25 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Loyola qualified two girls into the finals, currently a single-class championship.

Ramblers sophomore Harlee Hiller (28-5) advanced at 105 pound. Senior Alex Vasilopoulos (11-3) will compete at 120 pounds.

New Trier sophomore Jillian Giller (24-7) will wrestle at 140 pounds.

At this point in the sport's development in Illinois there are no girls dual team finals.

Girls bowling

The IHSA girls bowling state finals will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Cherry Bowl in Rockford. No teams or individuals from the Glenbrook Herald or Northbrook Herald advanced out of sectionals.

-- Mike Garofalo contributed to this article.