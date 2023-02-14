 

Busy IHSA weekend for gymnasts, wrestlers

      Glenbrook South's Jacki Sadler on the vault at the Conant High School girls gymnastics sectional meet last week. Sadler will compete on vault at the IHSA state finals this weekend at Palatine High School. John Starks | Staff Photographer

      Libertyville's Owen McGrory, left, and Loyola Academy's Kai Calcutt wrestle in the 220-pound championship match during the Class 3A Barrington wrestling sectional Saturday. Freshman Calcutt is one of five Ramblers advancing to the state finals this weekend in Champaign. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Drew Duffy, top, wrestles Hampshire's Joey Ochoa in the 285-pound, third-place match during the Class 3A Barrington wrestling sectional Saturday. Duffy advances to the state finals this weekend in Champaign. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Jacki Sadler reacts to her vault at the Conant High School girls gymnastics sectional meet in Schaumburg Thursday, Feb. 9. John Starks | Staff Photographer

      Fremd's Evan Gosz, top, pins Loyola Academy's Patrick Zimmer in the 126-pound match during the Class 3A Barrington wrestling sectional Saturday. Zimmer will compete in the state finals this weekend in Champaign. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 2/14/2023 9:43 AM

It's a busy weekend for Illinois High School Athletic Association state finals, and for some area athletes.

Girls gymnastics

 

The IHSA girls gymnastics state finals will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Palatine High School.

Schools that advanced out of sectional meets to compete for the team title are: Barrington, Carmel, DeKalb, Downers Grove South, Geneva, Hersey, Lake Park and Vernon Hills.

Several gymnasts from the Glenview Herald and Northbrook Herald coverage area advanced into individual competition.

All-around: Betsy Alcorn, senior, Glenbrook North.

Vault: Alcorn; Jacki Sadler, senior, Glenbrook South.

Uneven parallel bars: Alcorn; Clara Cosgrove, sophomore, New Trier; Ryann Segall, senior, New Trier.

Balance beam: Alcorn; Megan Espinoza, senior, Maine East.

Floor exercise: None.

Wrestling

The IHSA individual boys wrestling state finals will be held Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at the University of Illinois' State Farm Center in Champaign.

Loyola Academy had a solid outing at the Class 3A Barrington sectional.

Ramblers advancing to the state finals were: freshman Gavin Padilla (28-17) at 113 pounds, senior Massey Odiotti (36-6) at 120, senior Patrick Zimmer (30-16) at 126, junior Quinn Herbert (24-10) at 182 and freshman Kai Calcutt (37-8) at 220 pounds.

Joining them in Champaign will be Glenbrook South junior Max Brown (35-11) at 132 pounds and senior Drew Duffy (33-4) at 285.

The boys dual state team tournament will be held the following week, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The girls individual wrestling state finals, in its second year, also will be held Feb. 24-25 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Loyola qualified two girls into the finals, currently a single-class championship.

Ramblers sophomore Harlee Hiller (28-5) advanced at 105 pound. Senior Alex Vasilopoulos (11-3) will compete at 120 pounds.

New Trier sophomore Jillian Giller (24-7) will wrestle at 140 pounds.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At this point in the sport's development in Illinois there are no girls dual team finals.

Girls bowling

The IHSA girls bowling state finals will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Cherry Bowl in Rockford. No teams or individuals from the Glenbrook Herald or Northbrook Herald advanced out of sectionals.

-- Mike Garofalo contributed to this article.

