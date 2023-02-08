Girls gymnastics: Glenbrook South advances to sectional as a team

Glenbrook South sophomore gymnast Raelyn Robbins placed fourth in the all-around competition at the Barrington regional to help the Titans move on to the sectional round of state competition.

At the Illinois High School Association Barrington regional on Feb. 2, Robbins' score of 34.500 made the top-five scorers in all-around, and she advanced to Thursday's Conant sectional in Hoffman Estates.

Glenbrook South advanced to the sectional as a team, scoring 134.4500 points to place second behind regional champion Barrington, at 141.7000.

Titans senior Jacki Sadler advanced in three events. Sadler placed second in vault, fifth in balance beam and tied for fifth in floor exercise with teammate Niki Nourbash. A senior, Nourbash likewise advanced to the Conant sectional with that fifth-place tie.

In addition to the all-around competition Robbins advanced in two individual events, placing third on parallel bars and third on beam.

The girls gymnastics state finals are Feb. 17-18 at Palatine High School.