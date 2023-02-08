 

Girls gymnastics: Glenbrook South advances to sectional as a team

  • Glenbrook South's Raelyn Robbins competes on the uneven parallel bars during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday.

      Glenbrook South's Raelyn Robbins competes on the uneven parallel bars during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Niki Nourbash competes on floor exercise during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday.

      Glenbrook South's Niki Nourbash competes on floor exercise during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Franki Shim competes on floor exercise during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday.

      Glenbrook South's Franki Shim competes on floor exercise during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Jessie Norwood competes on the uneven parallel bars during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday.

      Glenbrook South's Jessie Norwood competes on the uneven parallel bars during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Jacki Sadler vaults during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday.

      Glenbrook South's Jacki Sadler vaults during the Barrington girls gymnastics regional Thursday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Posted2/8/2023 12:13 PM

Glenbrook South sophomore gymnast Raelyn Robbins placed fourth in the all-around competition at the Barrington regional to help the Titans move on to the sectional round of state competition.

At the Illinois High School Association Barrington regional on Feb. 2, Robbins' score of 34.500 made the top-five scorers in all-around, and she advanced to Thursday's Conant sectional in Hoffman Estates.

 

Glenbrook South advanced to the sectional as a team, scoring 134.4500 points to place second behind regional champion Barrington, at 141.7000.

Titans senior Jacki Sadler advanced in three events. Sadler placed second in vault, fifth in balance beam and tied for fifth in floor exercise with teammate Niki Nourbash. A senior, Nourbash likewise advanced to the Conant sectional with that fifth-place tie.

In addition to the all-around competition Robbins advanced in two individual events, placing third on parallel bars and third on beam.

The girls gymnastics state finals are Feb. 17-18 at Palatine High School.

