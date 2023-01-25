Hockey, more on tap at Glenview Ice Center Winterfest

There's a whole lot of hockey and other on-ice activities planned for the first Glenview Park District Winterfest at the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday, Jan. 28.

Three boys hockey games between Glenbrook South and Loyola Academy highlight the action, which benefits the Glenview Park Foundation.

The triple-header starts at 5:10 p.m. with Glenbrook South Varsity Black hosting Loyola Maroon.

Following at 6:30 p.m. the Titans Varsity plays Loyola Gold, and at 8:15 p.m. the programs' junior varsity teams face each other.

These are two of the top programs in the state.

The high school competitions are the tip of the iceberg. Winterfest, sponsored by Glenview Bank & Trust and Merrill Lynch, provides people of all ages activities in both the Ice Center's Studio Rink and Rink B.

There's a 3-on-3 hockey youth tournament for three different age groups for children 5-13 scheduled from 3:30-6:15 p.m.

The rare off-ice event, dryland training, will be held in one-hour sessions from 5:15-8:15 p.m.

One-hour classes in curling will be held from 6:20-9:20 p.m. in Rink B.

Also, "Shoot the Puck" will be held at the Studio Rink from 6:40-7:30 p.m.

The Ice Center's new feature, Ice Bumper Cars, has proved so popular its 20-minute sessions from 4:30-8:50 p.m. have sold out at the time of this writing, but there's always a chance at no-shows.

Regardless, the park district added another activity, "Learn to Speedskate" for people 6 and up in Rink B from 5-6:10 p.m.

Admission is $5 at the door, and these activities do require an additional charge and advance registration. Visit the Glenview Park District website, glenviewparks.org, and select the "events" tab and it'll take you right to Winterfest.

This is a benefit for the Glenview Park Foundation, which since its beginning in 1996 has raised more than $2.3 million for things such as improvements to the Glenview Park Golf Club, the Jackman Park renovation and artist Elisa Boughner's "Under the Stars" sculpture that graces the Glenview Ice Center.