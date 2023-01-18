 

Glenbrook North tops Glenbrook South in girls gymnastics

  • Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn competes on floor exercise during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet at Glenbrook South. Alcorn placed first in all four events to capture the all-around title with 36.25 points.

      Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn competes on floor exercise during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet at Glenbrook South. Alcorn placed first in all four events to capture the all-around title with 36.25 points. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Izzy Gott competes on floor exercise during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet at Glenbrook South. She placed second all-around with 35.05 points.

      Glenbrook North's Izzy Gott competes on floor exercise during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet at Glenbrook South. She placed second all-around with 35.05 points. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Jessie Norwood competes on the balance beam during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview. She placed fifth all-around.

      Glenbrook South's Jessie Norwood competes on the balance beam during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview. She placed fifth all-around. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn vaults during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet at Glenbrook South.

      Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn vaults during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet at Glenbrook South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Raelyn Robbins dismounts from the uneven parallel bars during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview. Robbins placed third in all-around with 33.05 points.

      Glenbrook South's Raelyn Robbins dismounts from the uneven parallel bars during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview. Robbins placed third in all-around with 33.05 points. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Franki Shim competes on the uneven parallel bars during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview. Shim finished the all-around in sixth.

      Glenbrook South's Franki Shim competes on the uneven parallel bars during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview. Shim finished the all-around in sixth. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn competes on the uneven parallel bars during a girls gymnastics meet at Glenbrook South Thursday.

      Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn competes on the uneven parallel bars during a girls gymnastics meet at Glenbrook South Thursday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Sophie Khan vaults during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview.

      Glenbrook South's Sophie Khan vaults during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Jacki Stadler competes on the balance beam during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview.

      Glenbrook South's Jacki Stadler competes on the balance beam during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Izzy Gott competes on the uneven parallel bars during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in at Glenbrook South.

      Glenbrook North's Izzy Gott competes on the uneven parallel bars during Thursday's girls gymnastics meet in at Glenbrook South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
BY Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 1/18/2023 1:29 PM

Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn and Izzy Gott placed first and second, respectively, in all four of their events to lead the Spartans to victory over host Glenbrook South, 136.100 to 130.700, in a dual meet Jan. 12.

Alcorn scored 9.25 points to win the vault competition. The senior added victories in uneven bars (8.80), balance beam (8.85) and floor exercise (9.35) to capture the all-around title with 36.25 points at the Central Suburban League South competition in Glenview.

 

Gott, a junior, scored 9.10 on vault and followed suit in second place on bars (8.55), beam (8.40) and floor (9.00) for Spartans coach Julie Holmbeck's squad. Gott placed second in the all-around competition with a score of 35.05.

Glenbrook North sophomore Anna Bozarth placed fourth in all-around with a score of 32.15. She finished fourth on beam (8.15) and tied for fourth with Glenbrook South's Raelyn Robbins in vault with a 8.70 score.

Despite the loss, Glenbrook South posted its best score of the season.

Robbins placed third in all-around with 33.05 points, followed by Jessie Norwood (31.95) in fifth and Franki Shim (31.15) in sixth.

Titans senior Jacki Stadler was not entered in the all-around, missing the uneven bars, but she placed third on both vault and floor with identical 8.95 scores. Robbins was third on both bars (8.40) and balance beam (8.35).

Shim (8.45) and Norwood (8.15) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, on floor exercise, with Titans teammate Alyssa Osacky (8.10) taking fourth on uneven bars.

