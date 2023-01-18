Glenbrook North tops Glenbrook South in girls gymnastics

Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn and Izzy Gott placed first and second, respectively, in all four of their events to lead the Spartans to victory over host Glenbrook South, 136.100 to 130.700, in a dual meet Jan. 12.

Alcorn scored 9.25 points to win the vault competition. The senior added victories in uneven bars (8.80), balance beam (8.85) and floor exercise (9.35) to capture the all-around title with 36.25 points at the Central Suburban League South competition in Glenview.

Gott, a junior, scored 9.10 on vault and followed suit in second place on bars (8.55), beam (8.40) and floor (9.00) for Spartans coach Julie Holmbeck's squad. Gott placed second in the all-around competition with a score of 35.05.

Glenbrook North sophomore Anna Bozarth placed fourth in all-around with a score of 32.15. She finished fourth on beam (8.15) and tied for fourth with Glenbrook South's Raelyn Robbins in vault with a 8.70 score.

Despite the loss, Glenbrook South posted its best score of the season.

Robbins placed third in all-around with 33.05 points, followed by Jessie Norwood (31.95) in fifth and Franki Shim (31.15) in sixth.

Titans senior Jacki Stadler was not entered in the all-around, missing the uneven bars, but she placed third on both vault and floor with identical 8.95 scores. Robbins was third on both bars (8.40) and balance beam (8.35).

Shim (8.45) and Norwood (8.15) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, on floor exercise, with Titans teammate Alyssa Osacky (8.10) taking fourth on uneven bars.