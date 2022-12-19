Glenbrook North girls gymnastics tops New Trier for first time in a decade

The Glenbrook North girls were a little skeptical, Spartans gymnastics coach Julie Holmberg said.

They overcame their own doubt -- and New Trier.

Topping the Trevians in a dual meet for the first time in a decade, Glenbrook North's girls gymnastics team compiled a season-best score on Dec. 15 to defeat New Trier 142.05-139.65 at New Trier's Northfield campus.

"I told the girls all week that everyone needed to step it up and bring it if they wanted to beat New Trier. They had the capabilities, they just needed to show it," Holmberg said.

"It was exciting. It's probably been over 10 years since we've beaten New Trier, so to say the least it was very exciting."

The Trevian stronghold naturally was a source of Glenbrook North skepticism entering last Thursday's result. So too was injury.

Junior Izzy Gott had tweaked an ankle at the Dec. 9 Spartan Classic -- an event won by the home team -- but she was strong enough to win vault at 9.35 points, tie classmate Yasmeen Taha for third place on balance beam (8.75), and compete in uneven bars. Other key Spartans were out injured.

New Trier also had injury issues, as Sammy Mills was able to compete only on vault and bars, and Rebecca Herbst was inactive. Clara Crossgrove, floor exercise winner (9.55) just ahead of Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn (9.40), was unable to go on vault.

"Nothing to take away from Glenbrook North, they are a very talented team," said New Trier coach Jennifer Pistorius. "We knew they were strong and prepared."

Alcorn, a senior, took the overall title with 37.200 points, leading a Spartans sweep of the top three positions along with sophomore Anna Bozarth (35.200) and Taha (33.850). New Trier's Taylor Kim (32.550) placed fourth in all-around.

Alcorn won bars (9.40) and beam (9.10) and took second on floor and vault (9.30).

"She is probably one of the best gymnasts I've had walk in with her technique and her skill set, her composure," said Holmberg, who has been coaching at Glenbrook North 31 years, since 2006 as head coach.

"I'm hoping for the best -- we can keep her healthy and keep her moving along."

The proximity of the gymnastics programs and familiarity of the personnel provided an interesting dynamic. Pistorius coaches many of the Glenbrook North girls outside of high school at the American Academy of Gymnastics in Wheeling, while Holmberg, recently retired from Greeley Elementary School in Winnetka, knows several of the Trevians gymnasts who have come up through the ranks.

Glenbrook North's next meet will be senior night Jan. 5 against Evanston, entering 2023 with momentum.

"This was sweet," Holmberg said. "It was very special, and that's what we said to the girls. But our goal is the state series, that's what really matters."