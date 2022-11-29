 

Glenbrook South tops Glenbrook North in annual Thanksgiving Eve hockey classic

      Glenbrook South all-state goalie Luke Winger makes a save during Wednesday's hockey game against Glenbrook North at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. The reigning SHL player of the year had 36 saves on the night. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South players celebrate their 2-0 victory over Glenbrook North during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. It was the Titans' second straight win in the Thanksgiving Eve hockey classic. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk flies the team flag prior to the start of Wednesday's game, which was featured as part of the Blackhawks' High School Rivalry Series. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Will Stevens, left, snows Glenbrook North goalie Nate Kasdan Wednesday. Kasdan stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook North's Joshua Genin, left, is pressured by Glenbrook South's Will Stevens during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Jason Ban has the puck during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Zack Freimuth has the puck during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Owen Almburg's stick flexes on a shot attempt from the point during the third period of Wednesday's hockey game against Glenbrook North at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook North's Conor Katsamakis, right, avoids a check by Glenbrook South's Ryan Mulvey during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook North's Noah Masinter, left, forechecks Glenbrook South's Jack Mulvey during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Spartans players listen to Glenbrook North head coach Evan Poulakidas during Wednesday's hockey game against Glenbrook South at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South coach Jim Phillbin is congratulated for his induction into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame prior to the start of Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook North's Michael Dimoff is greeted by his teammates while skating onto the ice during introductions, prior to Wednesday's hockey game against Glenbrook South at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Jason Ban is introduced prior to the start of Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook North goalie Nate Kasdan deflects a shot during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Zack Freimuth celebrates his first-period goal during Wednesday's hockey game against Glenbrook North at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comGlenbrook South players including Erik Steenstrup (40) and Owen Almburg (68) are among players celebrating with teammate Zack Freimuth (81) in front of their team's fans after Freimuth's first-period goal during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette.

      Glenbrook South's Jason Ban, left, tries to take the puck from Glenbrook North's Michael Dimoff during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook North head coach Evan Poulakidas, left, and players including Jordan Kane, right, watch Wednesday's hockey game against Glenbrook South at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Pucks are stacked and helmets are lined up at the Glenbrook South bench during Wednesday's hockey game against Glenbrook North at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Zack Freimuth, left, and Glenbrook North's Aidan Siegel participate in the ceremonial puck drop with Glenbrook South alumnus Doug Boersma prior to Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Mac Callaghan, who was playing in front of the net and Glenbrook North goalie Nate Kasdan, celebrates a second-period goal by teammate Wyatt Sherwood during Wednesday's hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 11/29/2022 10:26 AM

Using both finesse and force, plus solid goaltending and game plan, Glenbrook South won its second straight Thanksgiving Eve hockey classic against Glenbrook North, 2-0 Nov. 23 at Centennial Ice Rink in Wilmette.

Rink staff said capacity is "roughly 1,000," but reports had some 1,500 students, parents, hockey alumni and youth players from both Scholastic Hockey League programs crammed into the space.

 

Glenbrook North coach Evan Poulakidas, whose team had won 15 straight meetings leading up to the 2021 game, thought the count exceeded even that.

"It was beyond overflow, and then people were trying to get in and they were turning people away," Poulakidas said.

Before the game each program provided a $2,500 donation to Northfield Township Supervisor Shiva Mohsenzadeh for the Township Food Pantry.

Pregame announcements also noted Glenbrook South coach Jim Philbin's upcoming Jan. 29 induction into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame.

"Which threw me off a little bit," said an unsuspecting Philbin.

Glenbrook South's game remained unshaken. The Titans, the annual host of the rivalry game, opened the scoring with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first period.

Co-captain Zach Freimuth, a defenseman until Philbin turned him into a forward as a freshman, skated fast into the offensive zone after senior forward Jason Ban pried the puck off the boards at his own blue line.

Feeling inside defensive pressure as he bore in from the left, Freimuth made a spin-o-rama move and from inside the faceoff dot the junior right winger slid a backhand shot underneath Glenbrook South goaltender Nate Kasdan.

"Denis Savard-like," Philbin said.

Ban and Adrian Sokol picked up the assists.

At 15:00 of the second period, Glenbrook South senior center Jack Mulvey skated into the offensive zone but lost the puck into the right corner. He charged in and delivered a big shoulder to Glenbrook North defender Jacob Smith to create space.

Mulvey gathered the puck then whipped a blind pass straight into the slot, where wide-open junior left wing Wyatt Sherwood lifted a shot top-shelf for the 2-0 Titans lead.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I'm glad Wyatt went to the net hard and was talking. But Mulvey made that play," Philbin said.

Getting 36 saves from all-state goalie Luke Winger, the reigning SHL player of the year, Glenbrook South (10-3-5 entering Wednesday) held on as the Spartans outshot the hosts 17-9 in the third period.

"I think it was a great game for both teams," Philbin said.

"I think from our side we needed to shut down their top scoring line with Owen Just, he's one of the best players in the state. We wanted to shut them down in the neutral zone and play a more defensive style and force them to dump pucks. Have our defensive men play a little bit back and have clean, quick outs.

"We needed to control the puck and the play in order to beat North. If they don't have the puck, they can't score," Philbin said.

The Hall of Fame coach highlighted Winger's puck-handling ability to act nearly as a third defenseman, along with Titans defensive stalwarts such as senior Owen Almburg.

Poulakidas didn't think Glenbrook North (22-7) hit its stride, and its forecheck, until midway through the game.

"We played fine, we just didn't do enough to win," Poulakidas said. "We let a period and a half go by until we decided to play our style of hockey. And their goalie, Luke Winger, is the best goalie in the state."

He praised his senior defenseman, Conor Katsamakis, as well as senior goaltender, Kasdan, who stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced, including some odd-man breakaways.

"The game could have gotten away from us," were it not for Kasdan, Poulakidas said.

"A lot of things happened in that game because of the crowd. It is a little unnerving, it's loud, it's boisterous," Poulakidas said.

