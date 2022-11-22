 

Thanksgiving Eve hockey between Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South promises a spectacle

  The traditional Thanksgiving Eve hockey showdown between Glenbrook South and Glenbrook North returns with varsity puck-drop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Wilmette's Centennial Ice Rink.

      Glenbrook North's Michael Dimoff, left, celebrates a goal during last year's game.

  • Glenbrook North's Michael Dimoff, left, celebrates a goal during last year's game.

      Glenbrook North's Michael Dimoff, left, celebrates a goal during last year's game. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, November 2021

  Last season the Glenbrook South varsity beat the Spartans 3-1. Bragging rights are up for grabs again Wednesday night.

      Last season the Glenbrook South varsity beat the Spartans 3-1. Bragging rights are up for grabs again Wednesday night. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, November 2021.

 
Don't arrive at puck drop of Wednesday's hockey game between Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South.

It'll be too late.

 

A capacity crowd will cheer the two schools' Thanksgiving Eve outing between the varsity and junior varsity teams, an event dating back more than 30 years, hosted by Glenbrook South.

Varsity starts at 6 p.m. at Wilmette's Centennial Ice Rink, 2300 Old Glenview Road. The junior varsity game follows.

Like last season, this is part of the Chicago Blackhawks' High School Hockey Rivalry Series.

Last season the Glenbrook South varsity, coached by 2022 Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Jim Philbin, beat the Spartans 3-1.

It means a lot.

"We try to say it's another game, it's just 2 points, blah, blah, blah. But it's a big stage," said Glenbrook North coach Evan Poulakidas.

