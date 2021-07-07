Bears will host fans at training camp

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to hand off during the team's rookie minicamp in May. The Bears announced Wednesday they will be allowing fans to attend practices later this month. Associated Press

The Bears will host about 1,000 fans at 14 open practices during training camp in Lake Forest throughout late July and August, the team announced Wednesday. The team also released its entire training camp schedule.

Players will report to camp on July 27, with the first practice scheduled for July 28 and the first practice that is open to the public taking place July 29.

Practices will require a free ticket to enter for the general public. A drawing will be held for tickets. Fans can enter the drawing at chicagobears.com/camp beginning at noon Thursday and closing at noon July 15. Fans can register for a chance to win up to four tickets, but will only be eligible to receive tickets for one day of camp. Winners will be notified the week of July 19.

Parking will not be available for fans at Halas Hall. Free fan parking will be provided in the southeast lot at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, with a free shuttle to Halas Hall.

Fans will be required to wear masks on the shuttle bus. Fans who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks at practices. Due to COVID-19 protocols, autographs will not be permitted.

The Bears moved training camp back to Halas Hall last year after 18 years in Bourbonnais and 18 years at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville prior to that. Camp was previously at Halas Hall from 1975-83.

Practice on Aug. 3 will be at Soldier Field as part of the Meijer Bears Family Fest. Ticket information for that practice will be released at a later date.

The Bears also announced that they will host the Miami Dolphins for two joint practices on Aug. 11 and 12. Those practices will be closed to the public. They come ahead of the preseason game between the Bears and Dolphins on Aug. 14 at Soldier Field.

Training camp runs through Sept. 2, with the final open practice on Aug. 25.