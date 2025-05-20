advertisement
News

One dead after early morning crash on I-88 near Lisle

Posted May 20, 2025 8:03 am
Jake Griffin
 

One person is dead and another was injured after an early morning two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 near Lisle.

Illinois State Police said the crash involved two passenger vehicles just before 5 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

All westbound lanes of I-88 were closed for more than three hours, but have since reopened, state police said.

