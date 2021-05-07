Cubs place Happ on IL, promote Martini

Ian Happ went on the 10-day injured list with a left rib contusion, retroactive to Tuesday, before the Cubs faced Pittsburgh Friday. Prairie Ridge High School grad Nick Martini was brought up from Iowa as a replacement.

Happ tried to make a quicker return from Sunday's outfield collision with Nico Hoerner, but finally decided he wouldn't be ready to help this weekend.

"It's just not progressing as quick as we wanted it to," Happ said. "It's more running and throwing than anything. You don't realize how much you use your core and your rib cage until you can't. So the impact of running and being able to move around in the outfield is probably the biggest single thing."

Happ said he was concerned about compensating for his sore ribs and creating a new injury. In the eighth inning at Cincinnati on Sunday, Happ and Hoerner were chasing a pop up in short center field. Hoerner caught the ball, but accidentally kneed Happ in the ribs and smacked him across the face with his forearm.

Happ said he also had the wind knocked out of him and stayed on the ground for a few minutes before being carted off the field. Hoerner went on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain Monday.

"In the moment, you knew something clocked you pretty good in the chest and the rib cage, but it was kind of that next day waking up, moving around (that he) actually started to feel it," Happ said. "The unfortunate part is the bruising in that area is something that doesn't heal quickly."

It was especially rough timing for Happ. Off to a slow start this season, he had just hit a game-tying 3-run home in the top of the inning.

"Honestly, the swing still feels good," he said. "BP today, the last couple of days trying to get ready for pinch-hits, the swing still feels like it's in a place where I feel comfortable. I'm happy about that."

Martini, 30, saw action with Oakland and San Diego in 2018-19. He grew up a Cubs fan in Crystal Lake, but after being drafted by the Cardinals in 2011 out of Kansas State, his father Scott reportedly vowed to burn all his Cubs gear -- in jest, perhaps.

The Cubs also recalled right-handed pitcher Jason Adam and designated Kyle Ryan for assignment.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls