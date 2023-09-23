New Hope United Methodist Church formed by merger of Winfield and West Chicago churches

The bell tower at New Hope United Church of Christ in West Chicago. Courtesy of New Hope UMC

New Hope has been formed by combining the resources of both Winfield Community UMC and First UMC of West Chicago to better service our missions.

All services will be held at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, 643 E. Washington St. in West Chicago.

The Winfield Community UMC facility has been sold and the proceeds are being used to strengthen New Hope in the performance of the goals set by the congregation.

Our mission is to be a welcoming community that is one with Christ, one with each other, one in service to all.

The First United Methodist Church of West Chicago, founded in 1835, blended with the First Congregational Church, organized in 1856, and began worshipping together in 2004.

In 2023, Winfield Community UMC, founded in 1937, joined First United UMC and "New Hope" was created.

The church's goal is to honor and respect traditions of both denominations, and to welcome all who wish to worship with them. The church serves the communities of Warrenville, Wayne, West Chicago and Winfield.

A formal opening ceremony will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

For details, visit www.newhopeum.church.