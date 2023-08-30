Northbrook Park District director to retire Sept. 8

Molly Hamer's last day as executive director of the Northbrook Park District is Sept. 8. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

After nearly four decades in parks and recreation, Molly Hamer is retiring Sept. 8 as executive director of the Northbrook Park District.

Hamer has led the district for seven years. She has overseen the execution of the district's Comprehensive Master Plan, directed park district programs and services, administrative operations, fiscal activities, capital development, personnel, and public relations.

She came to Northbrook in 2016 after nine years as executive director of the Geneseo Park District in her hometown. She served as a Geneseo park board commissioner for a decade prior.

Hamer started her career with the Schaumburg Park District, rising over 11 years from a recreation supervisor to superintendent of recreation.

A University of Illinois alumnus who spent a year in Bolivia after graduating from Geneseo High School in 1976, Hamer earned a bachelor's degree in leisure studies from Illinois and a master's in counseling from Western Illinois University.

In 2016, she received the Joseph Bannon Practitioner Award, given annually by the University of Illinois' Department of Recreation, Sport and Tourism. She accepted the award from Bannon, one of her professors.

In January, Hamer was named the 2023 Illinois Parks and Recreation Association Professional of the Year. She served on the association board from 2014-16. She also has been involved with the Rotary Club of Northbrook.

Below are excerpts from Hamer's interview about her tenure:

Q. What is your role as executive director?

A. The Northbrook Park District has a $24 million annual budget, 77 full-time employees and up to 650 part-time employees, depending on the season. I oversee the management of 550 acres of park land, multiple facilities, 18 playgrounds, dozens of athletic fields and courts, and over 7 miles of trails.

My role is to set the vision, advance the mission, lead the amazing team of dedicated employees and work closely with the board as we respond to the priorities and interests of Northbrook residents.

Q. What are your greatest achievements with the park district?

A. When I was hired in 2016, the board's direction was to move forward on the expressed priorities of the Northbrook residents, based on statistically valid community surveys, to create space for indoor walking and running, a gymnasium, dedicated space for fitness and to update and improve the district's golf facilities.

We have accomplished our goals with the completion of our award-winning fitness center, the Techny Prairie Activity Center, and with Heritage Oaks Golf Club, which offers improved courses, a new clubhouse and state-of-the-art golf technology at the practice range.

I am proud of the district's many accomplishments and ongoing commitment to sustainable design and green practices throughout our projects and our agency operations.

Q. In August 2021 the village board adopted a Climate Action Plan. How has the park district embraced or responded to it?

A. The Northbrook Park District has had representation on the Climate Action Planning team since its development in 2020. In October 2021, the Board of Park Commissioners adopted a resolution accepting the Village of Northbrook Climate Action Plan.

The director of parks and properties attends the village's quarterly Climate Action Plan team meetings to discuss sustainability among the taxing bodies. The park district has a long history of sustainable practices, including Techny Prairie Activity Center, a net-zero facility that produces more energy than it consumes via 833 solar panels and highly efficient building design and mechanicals.

Heritage Oaks Golf Club has been Audubon Certified since 2015, and in 2023 Wood Oaks Green Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields became the first parks in Illinois to also receive Audubon certification.

Q. How has parks and recreation administration evolved?

A. The introduction of technology has created immeasurable efficiencies. The public has a desire for thorough information and easy access to it. Municipal leaders have embraced that transparency fosters trust and public engagement. It is a cornerstone of local government activity.

Q. What do you do for fun?

A. I love to run, bike ride, do yoga, hike, paddle board, cook, go to musicals and Cubs games, and spend time with my family. My motto: Play every day!