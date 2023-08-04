Glendale Heights president charged with filing false police reports
Updated 8/4/2023 11:17 AM
Glendale Heights Village President Chodri Ma Khokhar has been charged with filing false police reports.
Khokhar, 66, of the 1500 block of President Street, faces two felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was indicted by a DuPage County grand jury.
According to the indictment, Khokhar filed the report "knowing at the time of the transmission that there was no reasonable grounds for believing that the offense had been committed."
The case was investigated by the Glendale Heights Police Department. Khokhar was indicted by a grand jury, and the charges were filed Wednesday.
Khokhar is free on a personal-recognizance bond.
Khokhar's next court date is Sept. 11.
