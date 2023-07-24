Husband dies from injuries days after motorcycle crash that killed wife

A second Northbrook resident has died from injuries suffered in a crash between a three-wheeled motorcycle and a car July 18 near Wauconda.

Joseph Siano, 69, died Saturday, at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

His wife, 63-year-old Laura Siano, was pronounced dead in the hours after the crash. The coroner's office later said she died from injuries suffered when she was thrown from the motorcycle.

Authorities said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. July 18 at Route 12 and Lake Shore Drive. Lake County sheriff's police said a Ford Escort driven by a 65-year-old Downers Grove woman was stopped in the inside lane of southbound Route 12 with a mechanical issue when it was struck by a Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra Classic driven by Joseph Siano.

The Escort's driver and a passenger, a 67-year-old Naperville woman, were uninjured, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation.