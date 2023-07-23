Look: A lot of happy moments fill The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 17-23, 2023 in suburban Chicago

A lot of happy moments fill The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 17-23, 2023 in suburban Chicago.
Jeanette Jackson, 70, gets emotional after being named runner-up during Senior Services Associates quinceañera event Wednesday in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A new primate habitat is being built at the Brookfield Zoo. Gorillas, orangutans and other monkeys will have a new 2-acre, indoor/outdoor living space.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Contestants to be the "Quinceañera" show their moves on the dance floor with singer Miguel Nuno during Senior Services Associates' second annual Quinceañera event Wednesday in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Darla, a two-year-old Bassett Hound enjoys a lunch of rice, veggies and meat at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in Vernon Hills.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Sven, a nine year-old dog that is available for adoption, watches a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of the animal service shelter on County Farm Road in Wheaton on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hey Nonny chef Noe Sanchez-Tapia, second from right, and co-owner Chip Brooks, second from left, chat with patrons Claudia Montalbano of Downers Grove, left, and Martha Karavins-Hemmati of Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Angelina Golenson, 3, of Northbrook helps her mom, Rita, pick out apricots during the Northbrook Farmer's Market Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
People dance during a performance by Rick Kelley and the Flat Cats at Village Green Park in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Shawn Killackey works on painting once section of a mural Wednesday morning. Artists from the Dandelion Artist Alliance in Waukegan are painting the mural next to Luke's of Mundelein on N. Lake Street.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Racers battle an uphill climb on Washington Street in the West Dundee River Challenge, the first race in the Intelligentsia Cup cycling series on Friday, July 21, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fireworks explode just north of Larkin Ave. as the sun sets Tuesday, July 4, 2023 over Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A new primate habitat is being built at the Brookfield Zoo. Gorillas, orangutans and other monkeys will have a new 2-acre, indoor/outdoor living space that will include an area where the primates are separated from guests by just a glass window.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Cliff McConville, owner of Farm Store and All Grass Farms in West Dundee, walks among turkeys at the farm on Route 31.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A pile of unloaded guns awaits processing during the Arlington Heights Police Department's gun buyback event, held outside St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Village Trustee Jerry Glagowski tosses candy during the Algonquin Founders Day parade Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer