 

Pritzker to visit Northfield temple to speak on gun violence prevention

 
Updated 7/19/2023 11:28 AM

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to speak about gun violence prevention at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Temple Jeremiah, 937 N. Happ Road in Northfield.

Rabbi Paul F. Cohen will moderate a discussion with the governor about state and national efforts to curb gun violence, including Illinois' assault weapons ban. Questions will be submitted from the audience.

 

State Sen. Laura Fine, a congregation member, will introduce the program, which is open to the public. Advance registration is preferred but not required. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/PritzkerVisitsJeremiah.

"Jewish tradition requires all communities and societies to protect the welfare of their members and to develop the conditions necessary for the maintenance of health and safety," said Cohen. "Our tradition calls for nothing less than sensible gun violence prevention through reforming our current gun laws."

