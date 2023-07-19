Authorities say passenger in fatal crash identified, driver fighting for life

The passenger killed after being thrown from a motorcycle in a crash Tuesday near Wauconda has been identified as Laura Siano of Northbrook.

Siano, 63, was the passenger on a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic, driven by a 69-year-old man from Northbrook, involved in the crash about 1 p.m. on Route 12 and Lake Shore Drive.

Siano died at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Wednesday showed Siano died from blunt force injures as a result of the crash, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The driver remains hospitalized at Advocate Condell, fighting for his life, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a Ford Escort driven by a 65-year-old Downers Grove woman was stopped in the inside lane of southbound Route 12 due to a mechanical issue.

The motorcycle was traveling south in the inside lane when it struck the car and rolled several times, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Ford and her passenger, a 67-year-old Naperville woman, were not injured, officials said.

Both lanes of busy Route 12 were closed for about two hours and the southbound lanes were closed for about four hours Tuesday.

The Lake County sheriff's Technical Investigations Unit is investigating.