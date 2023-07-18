Route 12 closed for serious crash in Wauconda area

Route 12 between Old McHenry and Old Rand roads/Lake Shore Drive remains closed due to a serious crash, according to Lake County Passage operated by the Lake County Division of Transportation.

The crash, involving a three-wheeled motorcycle, occurred about 2 p.m. in the area of Route 12 and Lake Shore Drive in unincorporated Wauconda. Two people are in critical condition, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Both lanes of Route 12 remain closed but are expected to open by about 5 p.m., police said. Check back for further details.