Officials: One dead, one in critical condition after crash near Wauconda

One person was killed and one was critically injured in two-vehicle crash near Wauconda Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were sent to Route 12 and Lake Shore Drive for the crash around 1 p.m. and, upon arrival, found two people with critical injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The initial investigation shows that a Ford Escort driven by a 65-year-old Downers Grove woman was stopped in the inside lane of southbound Route 12 due to a mechanical issue, the release stated. A Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra Classic, driven by a 69-year-old man from Northbrook, which was traveling south in the inside lane of Route 12, struck the Ford and then rolled several times. The Harley driver and his passenger, a 63-year-old woman from Northbrook, were thrown from the three-wheeled motorcycle, officials said.

The Harley driver and his passenger both were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The passenger was pronounced dead; the driver remains there in critical condition.

The Ford driver and her passenger, a 67-year-old woman from Naperville, were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.