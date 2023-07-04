Fox River Valley Chapter Attends 132nd Continental Congress Daughters of the American Revolution Convene in Washington, D.C.

More than 4,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution convened this week in the nation's capital for the 132nd Continental Congress, the latest gathering of the longstanding service organization' annual meeting. The week-long convention consisted of business sessions, committee meetings, and social functions, and was topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award winners were honored. In attendance as voting delegates were Chapter Regent Jamie Herrmann, Hampshire, Illinois, and National Vice Chair of Commerce and Organizing Chapter Regent Catherine Carlton, Woodstock, Illinois, members of the Fox River Valley Chapter located in Algonquin, Illinois.

At the Opening Night Ceremony, Jonna Mendez, former CIA Chief of Disguise and author, was honored with the DAR Patriot Award. The National Defense Night Ceremony, celebrating our nation's military personnel and veterans, welcomed Lieutenant General Nina Armagno of the United States Space Force.

Other national awards were presented during the week to outstanding individuals celebrating excellence in historic preservation, education and patriotism. While at congress, Fox River Valley Chapter members attended the Illinois supper, Heritage Club luncheon, Units Overseas luncheon and bazaar, and Founders Club dinner. The Fox River Valley Chapter received American Spirit Gold recognition. Herrmann served as Corridor Hostess Vice Chair and sang with the DAR chorus. Carlton served as an Insignia volunteer.

"As more than 4,000 dedicated DAR members gather in one place, their energy produces inspiration, creative breakthroughs and true camaraderie," said Pamela Rouse Wright, President General. "We are grateful for the opportunity to reflect on the hard work and accomplishments of the past year. As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation, DAR needs to continue to present itself as the patriotic service organization that we are. Continental Congress offers a way for Daughters to come together and sparkle as they celebrate our country's unique and rich history at the national level and within their own communities."

The DAR Continental Congress is a time-honored annual gathering that has been held in Washington, D.C., since the organization's founding. National, state and chapter leaders as well as other members from across the country and around the world meet at the DAR National Headquarters to report on the year' work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org.